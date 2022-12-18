fb-pixel Skip to main content

Holiday gifts donated to families of inmates at Middlesex County jail

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated December 18, 2022, 31 minutes ago
Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian (seated) and Pastor Pierce VanDunk (standing) wrapped gifts donated for the children of people incarcerated in Middlesex County.Courtesy of the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office

Gifts are set to be given out Sunday to the families of those who are incarcerated at the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction in Billerica, according Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian’s office.

The donations mostly came from the faith community in the Merrimack Valley “and beyond,” Koutoujian’s office said in a statement Saturday.

Fifteen to 20 people, including staff from the sheriff’s office and volunteers from the organizations that donated, packaged the presents on Monday in Lowell, Kevin Maccioli, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said in an e-mail.

On Thursday, around 11 people from the women’s pre-release program joined in on the wrapping in a separate session , he said.

Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian was in attendance for the wrapping session at the MSO’s Lowell Community Counseling Center on Monday, according to the statement.

“This is one of the most inspirational events we participate in each year,” Koutoujian said in a statement.

This gift-giving endeavor has been going on for over 20 years, Maccioli said, with nearly 150 presents given out last year.

“We are humbled by the outpouring of support from the faith community who year-after-year give so generously to help families impacted by incarceration,” Koutoujian said.

Pastor Jesus Sanchez, the Middlesex Sheriff's Office's Volunteer & Religious Coordinator , wraps and prepares donated gifts for the children of incarcerated individuals.Middlesex County Sheriff's Office

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

