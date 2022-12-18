Holiday gifts donated to families of inmates at Middlesex County jail

Gifts are set to be given out Sunday to the families of those who are incarcerated at the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction in Billerica, according Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian’s office.

The donations mostly came from the faith community in the Merrimack Valley “and beyond,” Koutoujian’s office said in a statement Saturday.

Fifteen to 20 people, including staff from the sheriff’s office and volunteers from the organizations that donated, packaged the presents on Monday in Lowell, Kevin Maccioli, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said in an e-mail.