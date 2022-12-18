Maine political leaders push provision in federal spending bill decried by environmental groups as threat to right whales

Members of the delegation, including US Senator Susan Collins, said they plan to push a provision in the spending bill that would revive for 10 years a federal fisheries rule that environmental groups successfully challenged in court earlier this year. Congressional leaders announced a framework for the spending legislation last Tuesday, and plan to use the days before Christmas to finalize details.

The long battle over the future of Maine’s lobster industry and the endangered North Atlantic right whale heads this week to Congress, where the state’s congressional delegation plans to use a $1.7 trillion spending bill to try and reverse a court decision that found the government wasn’t doing enough to protect the species from getting entangled in fishing lines.

A spokesperson for Collins, a Republican, described the measure on Saturday as a “simple compromise,” adding that regulations sought by conservation organizations would “end lobstering in Maine.”

“If these groups are unwilling to agree to something so straightforward, it shows an utter disdain for the men and women who make their living from one of the best managed and sustainable fisheries on earth,” said Annie Clark, the Collins spokeswoman, in an e-mail.

In a letter Friday to Democratic congressional leaders, 15 environmental groups urged lawmakers to leave the language out of the spending bill.

“This is a profound and disturbing end run around the legal system,” said Erica Fuller, senior attorney for the Conservation Law Foundation in Boston, on Saturday in a phone interview.

The foundation is among three conservation groups that sued the federal government, alleging that a regulation adopted last year didn’t meet the legal requirements for protecting right whales from getting entangled in gear used to catch lobsters. The rule created two new seasonal restricted areas for fishing lobster and crab and expanded others, according to court records. It also set new requirements for trap and pot gear, including mandating the insertion of weak links that break more easily if whales become entangled.

A federal judge agreed the regulation didn’t go far enough, ruling in July that the measures didn’t comply with the Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act.

“The plaintiff groups have tried to be reasonable in asking for remedies that allowed for the coexistence of whales and fishing, and this kind of legislative fix for active litigation does a disservice to whales and the fisheries,” Fuller said.

If the provision is passed, Fuller said, the North Atlantic right whale will not survive the decade that the measure is in place.

“Right whales don’t have 10 years to wait,” she said.

The Huffington Post reported Friday on the plan to include the fishery rule measure in the massive spending bill that would fund the federal government through September.

Federal agencies are currently operating under a temporary spending plan that was signed into law Friday by President Biden. The funding is set to expire this Friday, giving Congress nearly a week to work out a longer-term deal.

Collins and her House colleague, Chellie Pingree, a Democrat from New Haven, Maine, sit on the Appropriations Committee in their respective chambers. Committee leaders plan to unveil the spending plan Monday, according to Roll Call.

The language for the fishery rule measure is still being worked out, and Governor Janet Mills of Maine a Democrat, is helping with the effort, Clark said.

Mills and Maine’s congressional delegation are steadfast in their support for the state’s lobster industry, which brought a record-breaking $725 million in lobsters to shore last year.

Last month, when Whole Foods announced plans to stop selling Maine lobster nationwide amid concerns about right whales getting entangled in fishing gear, Mills and the state’s four members of Congress issued a joint statement expressing their disappointment.

In a statement Saturday, US Representative Jared Golden, a Democrat from Lewiston, Maine, said the state’s lobster industry has been “unfairly targeted” and accused the Conservation Law Foundation and other groups of abusing the court system to shape fisheries regulations.

He said Maine lobstermen are prepared to take the legal fight over lobster fishery regulations to the Supreme Court, where “the outcome for these activist groups could be a dramatic but justified reversal to more reasonable efforts to protect the right whale.”

The Maine Lobstermen’s Association didn’t respond Saturday to an e-mail seeking comment.

In their comments Saturday, spokespersons for Collins and Mills said no right whale death has ever been attributed to Maine lobster gear.

Jane Davenport, senior attorney at Defenders of Wildlife, another conservation group that sued the federal government, said that assertion is misleading because the state’s lobster industry has defeated efforts to require them to mark their equipment.

“It’s so disingenuous,” she said. “It’s maddening.”

Further, Davenport said most lethal entanglements of right whales are never detected.

Researchers at the New England Aquarium estimate fewer than 340 North Atlantic Right Whales remain and must navigate waters where they are at risk of getting entangled in fishing gear or struck by vessels.

In a 43-page ruling issued in July, US District Court Judge James E. Boasberg of Washington, D.C., wrote that entanglement in fishing gear, much of it dropped into the ocean by lobster crews, poses the greatest threat to the species.

Under the Endangered Species Act, federal regulators must find that “fishery operations will not jeopardize the continued existence of the right whale” before they open the waters to crews, Boasberg wrote.

And in this case, Boasberg found a conclusion of the National Marines Fisheries Service was “arbitrary and capricious.” The service’s assessment of the threat that lobster fishing poses to right whales was unlawful, he ruled, writing that the agency’s declaration that fishing crews aren’t authorized to kill or injure right whales was incompatible with its projections that “nearly three whales could be killed annually” in the near term.

In the letter to Democratic Congressional leaders, the environmental groups wrote that the court had ordered federal regulators to develop a new rule by December 2024 and ordered them to revisit its assessment of the impact of fishing on the survival of the right whale.

“Entanglements in trap/pot gear used in the Northeast American lobster/Jonah crab fisheries continue to kill an average of four whales a year even after the September 2021 rule, far higher than the species can sustain,” the letter said. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration “has determined that US commercial fisheries can kill no more than one right whale every eleven years for the right whale to survive and recover.”

The letter was addressed to Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Senate Majority leader; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; and the leaders of the Appropriations Committee, US Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont, and US Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut. Their offices didn’t respond Saturday to requests for comment.

A spokesperson for the Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office, a part of NOAA that serves New England, said Saturday that she couldn’t immediately comment.









