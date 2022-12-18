Power mostly restored in New Hampshire after storm led to widespread outages

The number of outages fell throughout the afternoon as crews worked to bring electricity back online. About 500 customers were still waiting for the power to come back on Sunday night, with most of the outages reported on the southeastern side of the state, according to online outage maps from electricity providers.

Fewer than 8,000 electric customers in New Hampshire were left without power as of Sunday at noon, according to the state’s Department of Safety.

Power had been restored for most New Hampshire residents by Sunday evening, two days after a snowstorm left more than 2 1/2 feet of accumulation in some areas across the state and knocked out electricity for tens of thousands of residents.

Thirty-one inches of snow fell in Waterville Valley and Pinkham Notch in Gorham, according to the National Weather Service in a report posted Sunday morning, with some towns getting at least 1 foot of snowfall as well.

Eversource reported 274 customers without power as of Sunday at 8:07 p.m., according to its website.

Liberty reported 26 customers without power as of 5:00 p.m., New Hampshire Electric Co-op reported 260 as of 8:29 p.m. and Unitil had zero customers without power as of Sunday morning, according to their online outage maps.

Residents were urged to continue to use safe power outage practices, Robert Buxton, director of the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said in a statement.

“Some Granite Staters may be on their third day without power,” Buxton said in the statement. “It’s important for neighbors to check in on each other, especially the elderly. If you are still without power, continue to practice power outage safety. Never run a generator indoors.”

