Soccer fans celebrate World Cup at South End viewing party

The teens couldn’t stand still, literally jumping up and down for joy, heads in hands.

“We’re not Argentina fans, we’re Messi fans,” Borensztain, 16, of West Roxbury, said of the superstar player. “We both wanted Messi to win so bad.”

Nadau Borensztain and Adin Wanderer, two devout Lionel Messi fans, were ecstatic to see the Argentinian soccer player and his team win the World Cup Sunday in a tight match against France at a viewing party at the SoWa Power Station in the South End.

“We almost stayed home, but we knew we needed to be with other people for this,” said Wanderer, 16, of Newton, after the the winning penalty kick against France.

Argentina tied with France 3 to 3 but won the game on penalty kicks, 4 to 2.

Boston, MA—12/18/2022 - A close match kept fans in suspense as they watched the World Cup Final between Argentina and France during a watch party at the SoWa power station. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“We’re very excited and very, very happy,” Wanderer said, holding his hand level to show how badly he was shaking. “He’s the best of all time.”

Armel De Lesquen, 43, who moved to Arlington from Brittany, France, four months ago, was sorry to see his team lose. By the time the dramatic match hand ended, the full-size French flag he had waved amid the crowd was tightly wrapped around its flagpole.

“I’m very disappointed, of course,” De Lesquen said. “But I’m proud of my team and my country. Argentina was very tough, we knew that. It was an honor to play against Argentina. We really believed that we could have won the World Cup because it was so close.”

During the first half, De Lesquen said “we were very afraid.” But when France tied things up in the second half, confidence grew, he said. “We were so strong, we really started to believe.”

The viewing party was a joint effort conceived by SoWA GTI Properties and Petit Robert Bistro, a French restaurant on Columbus Avenue. An estimated1,500 people turned out to enjoy French-inspired pastries, meat and cheese plates, quiche, and other items, along with coffee, beer, and mimosas while watching the World Cup final on a 32-foot screen suspended above the cavernous room at 550 Harrison Ave.

Wearing a bright blue beret, Helene Murray, 41, who moved to the US from Paris seven years ago and now lives in Bedford, attended the viewing party with her husband, their 9-year-old daughter, and friends.

“We’re here to cheer for the French team and to be with our French friends, and we can speak French, Murray said. “It’s great to be together and to be happy and supporting a country dream.”

Boston, MA—12/18/2022 - Fans of both France and Argentina attended a World Cup Final watch party at the SoWa power station. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Although the event was French-themed, all were welcome.

“Obviously they are more geared toward France, but we’re not turning anyone away who wants to enjoy the game,” said Carolyn Longden, director of event for SoWA Power Station. “Argentina is definitely taking a strong and powerful stance today.”

“We’re just thrilled that people are willing to come,” Longden said. “We’re glad to welcome them into our home.”

Kevin Hernandez, 19, of Boston, who was dressed to support Argentina in a trademark light blue and white striped jersey, said he felt outnumbered but not fazed by the French fans.

“We were looking for a place to watch the game and we decided to come here to see what the energy was like,” said Hernandez, a student at UMass Boston. “It feels real good.”

Hernandez’s girlfriend, Ian Choi, 20, a student at Tufts University, said this was her first time tuning in to the World Cup and cheering on a team.

“It’s so amazing and emotional,” she said. “Go, Argentina!”

Revere, MA 12/18/22 Suzanne Alkhatatbih (cq), of Revere, watches, with anticipation, the final minutes of the game between Argentina 3 (4) and France 3 (2). Argentina won on penalty kicks. The small crowd watches in Sabrine Bakery & Cafe’ (cq). (The Moroccan bakery was one of four businesses that hosted viewing parties in Revere’s Shirley Avenue area.) (Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) 19SoccerLocal 19SoccerLocal2 2-Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Christophe Gerard, 55, of Arlington, moved to the US from France in 1998, and watched the game at SoWa Power Station with dozens of French friends.

“This is definitely more fun that being at home alone,” Gerard said amid the standing room-only crowd. “I’m feeling hopeful, everything is possible.”

Stanley Saco, 52, of Brockton, is Haitian and was also cheering for France.

“I’m feeling awesome because they’re such a vibrant, young team of players and they’re playing against an institution — Argentina and Messi,” Saco said.





























Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.