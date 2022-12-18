Streets closed after water main breaks in Roxbury, buckling one roadway

A massive water main break in Roxbury has sent torrents of water down St. James Street leaving it buckled, according to the Boston Fire Department.
The incident happened at 6:30 a.m. on St. James Street, according to a tweet from the fire department. Officials have shut down a 12-inch water main and closed that street and part of Washington Street.
Companies responded to a massive water main break on St. James st .Roxbury at 6:30, causing the street to buckle.@BOSTON_WATER has shut down a 12 inch water main. The street is closed and the part of Washington https://t.co/0NofkbMD4z St. James is closed. pic.twitter.com/w2rsZmy4XF— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 18, 2022
Traffic detours are in place for the area as Boston Water and Sewer Commission crews respond to the incident, according to a tweet from the commission.
“Updates to follow,” the tweet said.
