Streets closed after water main breaks in Roxbury, buckling one roadway

By Isabela Rocha Globe Correspondent,Updated December 18, 2022, 45 minutes ago

A massive water main break in Roxbury has sent torrents of water down St. James Street leaving it buckled, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The incident happened at 6:30 a.m. on St. James Street, according to a tweet from the fire department. Officials have shut down a 12-inch water main and closed that street and part of Washington Street.

Traffic detours are in place for the area as Boston Water and Sewer Commission crews respond to the incident, according to a tweet from the commission.

“Updates to follow,” the tweet said.


Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.

