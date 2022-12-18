Faculty senate of Purdue Northwest demands CEO must resign for racist remarks

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — The faculty senate of Purdue University Northwest is demanding the resignation of CEO and Chancellor Thomas Keon after he mocked Asian languages during commencement.

The open letter signed by eight members of the senate's executive committee called for Keon to step down because the remark insulted Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and the “inexcusable behavior caused national and international outrage.”

“His behavior does not reflect the diversity and inclusiveness that Purdue faculty, staff and students value,” said the letter released Friday.