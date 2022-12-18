‘Best interests’ of Indian children eyed by those with other interests

In questioning the intention of Congress, Bartholet spares a moment to clutch pearls at Indian children being acknowledged as the most vital “resources” for tribal integrity. Bartholet further glosses over the admission, in the same clause of the law, “that an alarmingly high percentage of Indian families are broken up by the removal, often unwarranted, of their children from them by nontribal public and private agencies and that an alarmingly high percentage of such children are placed in non-Indian foster and adoptive homes and institutions.”

In “We can do better for American Indian children” (Ideas, Dec. 11), Elizabeth Bartholet joins attacks on the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act. Bartholet writes, “It is absurd to think that allegedly problematic adoption history is central to the socioeconomic problems of Indian tribes.” This flies in the face of the lived experiences of many of the members of the North American Indian Center of Boston.

Bartholet suggests that Congress should prioritize socioeconomic issues through employment, housing, substance use disorder treatment, and other areas. She argues this without the understanding that the most harmful policies brought forward by Congress and public agencies, such as urban relocation and tribal termination, were implemented under those pretenses.

Bartholet’s words are injurious to fundamentals of tribal sovereignty and federal Indian law. We as Indigenous peoples must counter these attacks with all vigilance.

Jean-Luc Pierite

President

North American Indian Center of Boston

Jamaica Plain





Follow the money in Supreme Court case — this isn’t about protecting kids

In her opinion piece about the Indian Child Welfare Act case before the Supreme Court, Elizabeth’s Bartholet limits her arguments to individual child welfare and fails to discuss the wider implications of this case for Native tribal sovereignty. The many Native and non-Native “progressive” advocates whom Bartholet derides recognize that this case provides a back door for corporate interests to dismantle tribal land rights. If Bartholet follows the money, she will find that the challenge to the law has been funded by those with purposes that have nothing to do with children and all to do with land and mineral wealth.

Further, Bartholet’s use of the phrase “allegedly problematic adoption history” is reprehensible. She fails to mention the true origins of Indian Child Welfare Act: the decades-long history of Indian children being stolen from their homes and sent to horrific boarding schools to die in numbers still not completely understood.

The story of Native tribes and families in this country involves repeated failure of governing agents and politicians to support or allow Native peoples to self-determine. And, once again, non-Native entities are taking it upon themselves to determine what is “in the best interests” of Native children.” It won’t be Indian children who benefit from repealing this law. This isn’t about Indian children.

Ruth Goldman

Newton