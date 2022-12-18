To ease suffering for dying patients, Massachusetts should legalize medically assisted death

Indeed, why shouldn’t the state allow a terminally ill patient to end their own life? What interest could the state possibly have in preventing a patient suffering from an incurable illness, someone who could live their last few months in extreme pain, from peacefully dying on their own terms?

Dr. Roger Kligler, a retired Falmouth physician who has advanced prostate cancer, sued the state in 2016, arguing that terminally ill adults have a state constitutional right to end their lives. After the case wound its way through the courts, the Supreme Judicial Court heard it last March. During oral arguments , Justice Serge Georges Jr. asked Assistant Attorney General Maria Granik: What interest does the state government have in telling Kligler “we’re not going to let you end your life on your terms; we want you to end it on ours?”

Advertisement

Those are some of the fraught and multilayered questions about choice and bodily autonomy that the controversial case raises. The SJC could rule in Kligler’s favor and agree that no state statute or law prohibits medically assisted death, or they could side with the Commonwealth and decide that dying patients have “no fundamental constitutional right to assisted suicide,” as Granik put it. The court could also rule that the issue belongs in the purview of the Legislature and that state lawmakers should come up with a set of rules for physician-assisted death.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Ultimately, the SJC’s upcoming decision in the case adds more urgency for state lawmakers to act on legislation that provides a strict and narrow framework under which doctors should be allowed to write prescriptions for lethal drugs at the request of terminally ill patients. Ten states, along with Washington, DC, have legalized some form of medically assisted death, including Maine and Vermont. Oregon became the first to enact such a measure 25 years ago.

Advertisement

A recent Globe news story confirmed that state lawmakers are planning to file such a bill again in the upcoming session. “This is a quality of life issue,” said state representative Jim O’Day, one of the main sponsors of the legislation. “It’s a complex and difficult conversation to have, for sure, but the option to provide patients and their loved ones with peace of mind and comfort” is too important to ignore.

The proposed legislation includes strict requirements for a patient to request medically assisted death. The patient must have a terminal illness diagnosis and a prognosis that they have less than six months to live, both of which must be confirmed by two doctors; the patient must be able to self-administer the medication, which can’t be prescribed until mental capacity is confirmed by a licensed mental health clinician; and no doctor, health provider, or pharmacist is required to participate in the process. Patients must also be able to make the request themselves, first verbally and a second time in writing before two witnesses, including one who is not a relative and does not work for the health care facility involved.

The mental health evaluation is a cornerstone of the legislation; only Hawaii requires such a step. It’s why the proposed bill is one of the most cautious and comprehensive in the nation.

Opponents of legalizing medically assisted death passionately disagree. They believe that opening the door even a crack to assisted suicide will send the state down a slippery slope, and that vulnerable people will eventually be pressured or coerced into ending their lives. They argue such laws contribute to a stigmatization of disabled people by devaluing their lives and deeming them a burden to society. Nineteen disability organizations, filed a brief in the Kligler case in support of the state. Opponents of medically assisted death also worry that the safeguards in the bill will eventually be deemed “barriers to access” and will be removed over time by legislators.

Advertisement

“You can’t safeguard against inherent problems in the public policy,” said Matt Vallière, executive director of Patients Rights Action Fund, a national organization that opposes medically assisted death. They include “the fact that we have a broken profit-driven system and glaring disparities in health care. We have an ableist society that views the lives of people with disabilities as less worth living. Those things you cannot safeguard, and you can’t safeguard the fact that coercion always happens behind closed doors, and that not everybody has a nice family.”

Twenty-five years have passed since the first state made medically assisted death legal, meaning there is ample data to evaluate how the law has played out and if any unintended consequences, like abuse or coercion of vulnerable patients, have materialized. According to a review of state reports from Compassion and Choices, a national organization that advocates for medically assisted death laws, roughly 5,100 patients have taken a prescribed drug to end their life in nine of the 11 jurisdictions where such laws have been enacted. Abuse of vulnerable patients like disabled people has not been documented. In Oregon, the former executive director of Disability Rights Oregon said that, under his watch until 2019, his organization never “received a complaint that a person with disabilities was coerced or being coerced to make use of the [Oregon Death with Dignity] Act.”

Advertisement

It’s only compassionate to let people like Kligler have the choice, if and when they meet the requirements, to request medically assisted death. These choices are unique and very particular to the individual in question. If a patient chooses to end their life via medically assisted death, they are not in any way, shape, or form devaluing their lives or the lives of others — they just believe that living in extreme pain is not worth it — for themselves. Denying them that choice is inhumane.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.