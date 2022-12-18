Elected Boston School Committee is overdue answer to racist policy

Re “Don’t reform the Boston School Committee. Scrap it” (Editorial, Dec. 11): Evidence suggests mayoral control of public schools does not lead to better governance or student outcomes. What then, is behind the resistance to granting Bostonians the same right as every other city in the Commonwealth? Why does the Globe find democracy “antiquated” only when it comes to electing the Boston School Committee?
Ibram X. Kendi defines racism as “a marriage of racist policies and racist ideas that produces and normalizes racial inequities.” An appointed school committee covers all those bases.
Like poll taxes and voter ID laws, the policy was engineered by white elites and opposed by Black leaders and communities. Like other policies that limit voting, it falls heavily on communities of color. No one is calling for Newton’s mayor to control schools in which only 4.7 percent of students are Black and 10 percent Latinx. Only Boston, with a school population 28.4 percent Black and 43.8 percent Latinx, gets disenfranchised.
Disenfranchisement is rooted in racist ideas about who is able to govern, and the mayoral-appointed system is no exception. Perspectives and knowledge of Boston parents and students, 85 percent of whom are of color, are devalued in favor of academic, business, and political elites.
Advertisement
This power structure normalizes and contributes to racial inequities. Ignoring ideas from BPS families, the mayor’s appointees vote for policies, such as school closures, that disproportionately harm students of color.
Harvard professor Paul Reville thinks the more than 99,000 Bostonians who voted for an elected school committee seek “a simple solution to a complex problem.” Not true. We just seek an end to an undemocratic and racist policy.
Mary Battenfeld
Jamaica Plain
The writer is a member of Quality Education for Every Student and was on the steering committee of the group that advocated for the ballot question calling for an elected School Committee.
Advertisement