The Argentina-France World Cup Final was billed as Lionel Messi vs. Kylian Mbappe, and the two superstars delivered

Messi scored twice and Mbappe one-upped him with a hat trick in one of the most wide-open, dramatic finals in tournament history. Argentina squandered separate two-goal and one-goal leads in a 3-3 game that included three penalty kicks and both teams just missing winners into the 124th minute, before the Albiceleste’s Gonzalo Montiel converted their clinching fourth successive spot kick nearly three hours after kickoff.

The 22nd World Cup Final failed to settle any debates over soccer’s best current individual player. But the game’s superstars more than lived up to their billing, Lionel Messi sparking Argentina to a victory on penalty kicks over Kylian Mbappe’s France at Lusail Stadium in Qatar Sunday.

Advertisement

Argentina got the tactical jump on France and took a 2-0 lead on a Messi penalty kick (23rd minute) and a breakaway finish by Angel Di Maria (36th). Les Bleus seemed to be caught off balance, and coach Didier Deschamps made the unusual move to replace two starters in the 41st minute. Out went striker Olivier Giroud and winger Ousmane Dembele, who not only was easily outmaneuvered by Di Maria, but tripped him from behind for the penalty.

France began playing direct and with increased urgency in the second half, and the subs helped change the dynamic. But Argentina appeared to have the situation under control as they took a throw-in, which France’s Randal Kolo Muani somehow turned into a one-on-one foot race with Nicolas Otamendi. Polish referee Szymon Marciniak whistled a penalty, and Mbappe converted past a diving Emiliano Martinez in the 80th minute.

Before that, it seemed Argentina had figured out how to stop Mbappe, basically following the blueprint established by England and Morroco, which held him scoreless in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

But Mbappe was just getting started, as he volleyed in the equalizer in the 81st minute.

Advertisement

Momentum appeared to switch to Les Bleus, as Marcus Thuram was cautioned for a dive in the penalty area, followed by a no-call as Kingsley Coman went down, Giroud cautioned for dissent from the French bench.

Messi was not finished, though, and he combined with Enzo Fernandez and substitute Lautaro Martinez — Montiel started the sequence with a lofted pass — crashing a right-foot rebound in for a 3-2 advantage in the third minute of the second overtime period.

That goal tied Messi with Mbappe for the tournament scoring lead, but in the 118th minute Mbappe equalized with his second penalty kick, earning this one with a rocket off Montiel’s elbow.

As much as this match turned into a duel between Messi and Mbappe, teammates with Paris Saint-Germain, it came down to Argentina setting the tone early. The French displayed resiliency, but they were playing catchup the entire game, Deschamps attempting to counter the moves of his counterpart, Lionel Scaloni.

The Albiceleste also might have taken lessons from other French foes, as midfielders Rodrigo De Paul and Alexis Mac Allister, forward Julian Alvarez, and Di Maria capitalized on defenders’ overaggressiveness and habit of overplaying. Those tendencies nearly caused France to self-destruct and in the opening minutes, France defender Dayot Upamecano appeared to shove Argentina’s Cristian Romero into goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who remained down for about two minutes.

Scaloni could be questioned for taking out Di Maria, as the left side of the Argentine formation became vulnerable in the late going. Di Maria’s attacking threat had kept the French off balance, limiting their ability to find Mbappe. Scaloni, an outside back as a player, ended up with three fullbacks on the field — Marcos Acuña, Montiel, and Nicolas Tagliafico — but the plan paid off.

Advertisement

By making early substitutions, Deschamps admitted making strategic mistakes. This was the first World Cup allowing five replacements, and that appeared to work in France’s favor.

Only two previous World Cup finals went to penalty kicks, which often end up taking attention away from what happened in the run of play, or leave feelings of dissatisfaction and frustration. But there seemed no other way for this game to end, as both teams gave a spirited performance. Both were willing and eager to attack, and the game turned into a wide-open, back-and-forth shootout.

Messi ended up with his first World Cup trophy, matching Mbappe’s from 2018. Messi is 35, but he seemed rejuvenated and there could be a chance he will go for another in 2026. Mbappe, 23, seemed dejected, and the on-field reassurances of his nation’s president, Emmanuel Macron, did not appear to cheer him up.

This seemed like the best way for the 28-day tournament to end, in a stadium that only opened a few months ago, but provided an impressive stage, thanks to a well-groomed playing field that more than satisfied FIFA’s requirements. The Qatar stadium designers, as well as Argentina and France, set a high standard for the next World Cup, which will be held 3 ½ years from now in the United States.

Advertisement

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.