Chiefs forced to overtime in Houston, but win to clinch another AFC West title

McKinnon, who also had a TD reception, dashed untouched into the end zone on the next play.

The Chiefs (11-3) got the ball first in overtime but had to punt it away after Mahomes was sacked by Blake Cashman on third down. Texans quarterback Davis Mills fumbled on a scramble on Houston’s first play, and it was recovered by Kansas City’s Willie Gay on the Texans’ 26.

Jerick McKinnon had a 26-yard touchdown run in overtime and the Kansas City Chiefs got three touchdowns from Patrick Mahomes in a 30-24 win over the host Houston Texans to clinch a seventh straight AFC West title.

Houston (1-12-1) tied it at 24 on a 29-yard field goal with 5:11 to go in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs had a chance to win it in regulation, but Harrison Butker’s 51-yard attempt was wide right.

Kansas City overcame two turnovers and a season-high 102 penalty yards to win for the seventh time in eight games.

Mills threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns sharing time at quarterback with Jeff Driskel. The Texans dropped their ninth straight game, their longest skid since losing the final 14 games of the 2013 season.

Kansas City’s streak of division titles is tied with the Rams (1973-79) for the second-longest in NFL history behind the Patriots, who captured 11 in a row in the AFC East from 2009-2019.

The Chiefs trailed for much of the day and were behind by five early in the fourth quarter when Mahomes dashed in from 5 yards out. His 2-point conversion pass to McKinnon came next to give Kansas City a 24-21 lead.

Mahomes thew for 336 yards and had touchdown passes of 20 and 4 yards. He has 35 TD passes this season to become the fifth player in NFL history with 35 or more touchdown tosses in four or more seasons, joining Tom Brady (6), Aaron Rodgers (6), Drew Brees (4) and Peyton Manning (4).

Mahomes, who is from Tyler, Texas, and starred at Texas Tech, played his first NFL game in the state in his sixth professional season. The crowd was overwhelmingly made up of Chiefs fans, many of whom wore his No. 15 jersey. A handful donned his scarlet and black Texas Tech jersey.

The Chiefs piled up 502 yards to set a franchise record with their 19th straight game with at least 300 yards, and it was their ninth in a row with more than 400 yards.

Travis Kelce had 102 yards receiving and JuJu Smith-Schuster had 88 yards receiving for the Chiefs.

Eagles 25, Bears 20 — Jalen Hurts tied a career high by running for three touchdowns and Philadelphia (13-1) made just enough plays to come away with a tighter-than-anticipated win in Chicago (3-11), which matched its worst skid in 20 years with a seventh straight loss. Bears QB Justin Fields rushed for 95 yards to reach exactly 1,000 on the season, joining Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson as the only quarterbacks to hit that mark. Hurts, meanwhile, has 13 rushing touchdowns, one short of Cam Newton’s NFL record for QBs from 2011. Hurts finished with 61 yards rushing and threw for 315 more, completing 22 of 37 passes with two interceptions. A.J. Brown caught nine of those passes for 181 yards. Fields hit a wide-open Byron Pringle for a 35-yard touchdown with 2:43 remaining, but the Bears didn’t get the ball back.

Steelers 24, Panthers 16 — Mitch Trubisky threw for 179 yards and engineered three long touchdown drives in Charlotte, N.C., as Pittsburgh (6-8) dealt the playoff hopes of Carolina (5-9) a major blow. Filling in for concussed rookie Kenny Pickett, Trubisky ran for a 1-yard touchdown and played turnover-free football. Najee Harris carried 24 times for 86 yards and a touchdown, and Jaylen Warren added a 2-yard TD run. The Panthers had averaged 191.6 yards rushing in their five wins this season, but managed just 21 yards on 16 carries as the Steelers stacked the box and dared Sam Darnold to beat them. Darnold finished 14 of 23 for 225 yards with a 5-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Moore, but was sacked four times, and a pair of second-half drives into the red zone ended in field goals.

Saints 21, Falcons 18 — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and host New Orleans (5-9) beat Atlanta (5-9) in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson caught both of Dalton’s scoring passes, while utility player Hill threw his second touchdown pass of the season, a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. Tyler Allgeier helped the Falcons sustain drives with 139 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Ridder completed 13 of 26 passes for 97 yards without an interception, but when he hit Drake London over the middle for first-down yardage on fourth-and-5 with less than three minutes remaining and the Falcons driving, safety Justin Evans punched the ball away and cornerback Bradley Robey snagged it out of the air.