Coach Jim Montgomery wants more from Bruins

“I don’t think we’re playing very good hockey — we’re not,” said Montgomery, whose 24-4-2 squad awakened Sunday morning with the league’s best record and its biggest bulge (5 points over Vegas) in the Original 32′s overall standings yet this season. “I don’t think we’re checking well enough. I don’t think we’re playing fast enough, with or without the puck.”

After his Bruins barreled along to their 4-2 win over the bumbling Blue Jackets (now 10-18-2) Saturday at the Garden, the Bruins’ coach said he felt his Black-and-Gold charges have slipped of late.

All of which, said the club‘s first-year coach, has led to his charges spending more time spent backed up kitchen-sink style in the defensive zone, getting “on the wrong side of pucks,” and committing stick infractions, too many of those occurring in the offensive zone.

“Our forwards have been very good all year at getting over top of people,” added Montgomery, “and they’re not right now — and that’s leading us to leak oil a little bit in how we want to play.”

So just when you thought the ‘21-22 Bruins were the sleek EV auto of the NHL ‘21-22 highway, it turns out they’re clanking like your Vermont uncle’s barn-kept ‘64 Studebaker.

Coaches are like that, forever expecting perfection, even in a time when an .833 points percentage is ahead of anything any NHL club has delivered over a full season.

Thank you, sir, may I have another.

A game of inches

Jeremy Swayman, who had been without a win since Nov. 29 (3-1 over the Lightning), was looking far more himself in the win over the CBJs, making a handful of sparkling stops in his total 31 turnbacks.

Perhaps his best came with 4.7 ticks remaining in the first, when his glove stop behind a messy screen (think: New Year’s Eve, Times Square) preserved a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The highlight of his afternoon came with just more than a minute left in regulation when, with the two-goal lead in hand, Swayman fired a puck from behind his goal line in an attempt to score into the empty Blue Jacket net.

The shot … with … just … enough … pace … zipped all of an inch wide of the left post. Ouchamagoucha.

For those keeping score at home, a goalie hasn’t connected for a goal in the NHL since Nashville’s Pekka Rinne went rink Jan. 9, 2020 vs. Chicago.

The Islanders’ Battlin’ Billy Smith was the first NHL goalie to do it, connecting Nov. 28, 1979 in Denver vs. Don Cherry’s Colorado Rockies.

Smith’s goal truly was more of an assist. After he made a stop, the puck went to Rockies defenseman Rob Ramage near Colorado’s right offensive corner. Ramage’s pass attempt to the right point found no one there, allowing the puck to surf some 200 feet into Colorado’s vacant cage.

“I rub people the wrong way when they say, ‘Well, you didn’t shoot it,’” Smith said years later. “I say it doesn’t matter, I’m the first.”

Smith on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9L_2dVUogA

The Islanders went on that season to win their first of four consecutive Cups, all with the belligerent Smith in their net.

Had he scored on Saturday, Swayman would have been the first Boston goalie to do it. League-wide, it has happened only 15 times, including twice in the postseason. Hall- of Famer Marty Brodeur did it three times, including once in the playoffs.

Panthers steam into town

The Panthers, here Monday night with a chance to deliver the Bruins their first regulation loss on home ice this season, should have an ounce or two more confidence after knocking off the pesky Devils, 4-2, Saturday night at the Rock.

The loss left the Devils a somewhat pedestrian 10-7-1 at home, a sharp contrast to their league-best road record of 11-1-1(.884).

Vegas, also a powerhouse on the road, is 14-2-1 (.853) when away from the Strip.

The Bruins, 8-4-0 when not on Causeway St., will face the Devils in Newark Friday night, their last game before the brief Christmas break. They return to action Tuesday night in Ottawa.

The Bruins rubbed out the Panthers, 5-3, on Oct. 17, led by a pair of goals by Jake DeBrusk, who had just returned from an injury opening night in Washington. The Panthers returned the favor, 5-2, Nov. 23 in Florida, a night when the Bruins allowed a season-high three power-play goals.

Shift on power play

Montgomery tweaked his power-play approach on Saturday, replacing Charlie McAvoy with Hampus Lindholm at point on the No. 1 unit, shifting McAvoy to PP2.

One of the club’s very few weak spots remains backend production. The blueline crew went a collective 0-3–3 vs CBJ (Lindholm, McAvoy and Derek Forbort all with assists). But overall they have produced only 12 goals, led by Lindholm (4) this season.

Over the last 14 games, they’ve scored only twice, including a McAvoy power-play strike Nov. 23 at Florida and Forbort’s shorty vs. the Isles on Dec. 13.

Lindholm potted his most recent six weeks ago, Nov. 3 in Manhattan.

Overall, the blueliners have cobbled together but a dozen goals over 30 games. They scored 31 times over 82 games last season.

The Cup-winning Avalanche last season received 64 goals from their backliners, led by ex-UMass standout Cale Makar, who led all NHL defensemen with 28 strikes. Nashville’s Roman Josi was runner-up with 23.

Another 20 for David Pastrnak

David Pastrnak scored again Saturday, reaching the 20-goal plateau for a seventh consecutive season. Pasta now is 7-5—12 over his last nine games … Taylor Hall, producing at his best level since arriving from Buffalo, also added a goal and an assist and is now 7-5—12 over his last nine games … Linus Ullmark (17-1-1) likely gets the net vs. Florida. He turned back 38 shots in the 5-3 win against the Panthers here on Oct. 17 … In their three games thus far on the five-game homestand, the Bruins have not allowed opponents a second’s lead time. Their lead time in the three games: 109:57. They have held their opponents to 00:00 lead time in 18 of their 30 games to date.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.