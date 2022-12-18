Ex-Patriots assistant Dean Pees released from hospital after pre-game collision

“I was backing up to catch a punt and I kind of just ran into him,” Shaheed said after New Orleans' 21-18 win. “I turned around and saw him stretched out. So, immediately I was concerned.”

Pees was run into by New Orleans Saints returner Rashid Shaheed , who was trying to field a punted ball during warmups. It appeared that Pees’ head was struck by Shaheed’s helmet in the collision. Pees appeared to be speaking with someone on the sideline and caught off guard by the impact.

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was released from a hospital and cleared to fly home with the team following a pre-game collision that resulted in the 73-year-old being taken from the field to an ambulance on a stretcher.

Advertisement

Shaheed added he was “thankful” to hear Pees was OK, adding, “if he sees this, I’m sorry.”

Medical personnel quickly gathered around the longtime NFL assistant, placed him on a stretcher and carted him off the field.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

The Falcons said in a statement shortly after the collision that Pees was stable, alert, and responsive when he was taken to University Medical Center New Orleans for testing. Frank Bush served as interim defensive play-caller for Sunday’s game.

“Obviously that was a scary moment in the pre-game,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Certainly the defensive staff deserves a lot of credit” for how it carried on without Pees.

“We called the guys up in warm-ups, said our prayers for him, updated them and were honest about the situation,” Smith said. “The guys rallied and thankfully Dean’s all right.”

Pees is in his second season as Atlanta’s defensive coordinator after serving in the same post at Tennessee (2018-19), Baltimore (2012-17), and New England (2006-09).

Browns lose Clowney to concussion

The Cleveland Browns could be without defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for a while after he sustained a concussion in Saturday’s win over Baltimore.

Advertisement

Clowney, who is in his second season with the Browns, left in the first half to be evaluated for a head injury and didn’t return. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday that Clowney has been placed in the league’s concussion protocol.

The 29-year-old Clowney has just two sacks this season, but the three-time Pro Bowler has been disruptive against the run for a Cleveland defense still seeking consistency. Stefanski stressed the unpredictability of the injury and said it was far too early to know how long Clowney will be out. The Browns host New Orleans on Saturday.

Also, Stefanski said starting safety John Johnson III suffered a thigh bruise forcing a fumble in the third quarter, when he punched the ball loose from Ravens receiver Demarcus Robinson and recovered it.

Bears’ Jenkins hospitalized with neck injury

⋅ Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins was taken to a hospital with a neck injury after he got hurt during Sunday’s loss to Philadelphia. The right guard was carted off the field after blocking for David Montgomery on a running play with 12:31 left in the first quarter.

“He was responsive. We could see him moving his hands out there,” first-year coach Matt Eberflus said. “Again, I don’t know much more than that. They just told me it’s encouraging. That’s all I got from the medical staff right now.”

The 24-year-old Jenkins was a second-round pick by Chicago in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was surrounded by many of his teammates as he was loaded on to the cart.

Advertisement

⋅ Jets coach Robert Saleh and several assistant and staffers ran the stadium steps a few hours before their game with Detroit in honor of late assistant coach Greg Knapp. Knapp was on Saleh’s staff when he died on July 22, 2021, when he was hit by a distracted driver while riding his bicycle in California.

Several teams around the NFL, including the Browns on Saturday, are running stadium steps — one of Knapp’s pregame rituals — to raise awareness for distracted driving and raise funds for the The Coach Knapp Memorial Fund.

⋅ T.J. Watt had 1.5 sacks in Pittsburgh’s victory over Carolina, giving him 76 in his 84-game career and making him the third-fastest player to reach 75 since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. Only Hall of Famer Reggie White (65 games) and T.J.’s older brother J.J. Watt (82), who had three sacks in Arizona’s loss Sunday, got to 75 in fewer games.

⋅ Before Denver’s victory over Arizona, Broncos president Damani Leech said a $100 million project to upgrade Empower Field at Mile High is expected to be completed in time for next season. Among the renovations will be a larger videoboard, premium hospitality areas, and enhanced concessions.

⋅ Jacksonville trailed Dallas, 14-0, in the second quarter, marking the sixth consecutive game they’ve played from behind. The Jaguars trailed Tennessee, 14-7, last week; Detroit, 20-3; Baltimore, 6-0; Kansas City, 20-0; and Las Vegas, 17-0. The Jags rallied to win four of those six.