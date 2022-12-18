fb-pixel Skip to main content
Giants 20, Commanders 12

Giants beat Commanders in prime time to end winless skid, bolster playoff chances

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press,Updated December 18, 2022, 6 minutes ago
Darnay Holmes made the final pass breakup on a play that arguably could have been called pass interference.Nick Wass/Associated Press

LANDOVER, Md. — Kayvon Thibodeaux was prepared for the national stage just like he promised, Daniel Jones shined under the lights to end his career-long skid in night games and the Giants beat the Commanders, 20-12, Sunday to bolster their playoff chances and hurt those of a rival.

After declaring, “Prime time likes me,” Thibodeaux was a force rushing the passer and busting into the backfield early and often. He stripped Taylor Heinicke of the ball, recovered it to score a touchdown and finished with three tackles for losses among his game-high 12 before being helped off the field with 48 seconds left.

Advertisement

Jones, 0-9 in his first nine prime-time games for the Giants (8-5-1), who had lost 11 in a row in these situations, threaded throws through tight windows in beating the Commanders (7-6-1) with his arm rather than running all over Washington as he did in many of their previous meetings. He was 21 of 32 for 160 yards and engineered an 18-play touchdown drive in the second quarter that started at the 3 and lasted 8:35.

Saquon Barkley finished that drive with a 3-yard run into the end zone on a direct snap. Held to 39 yards on 12 carries in the first 3½ quarters, Barkley more than doubled his total on the drive that ended with a field goal from Graham Gano and finished with 87 yards.

New York's defense stopped Washington on a goal-to-go situation in the final minutes, with Darnay Holmes making the final pass breakup on a play that arguably could have been called pass interference. That sealed the victory and ended a four-game winless streak.

The Giants strengthened their hold on the second of three NFC wild-card spots behind the division rival Cowboys and now have the tiebreaker over Washington. That’s especially important because these teams played to a 20-all tie two weeks ago.

Advertisement

The loss, just the Commanders' second in nine games, puts them in a tougher spot but keeps them in a playoff position, half a game up on Seattle and Detroit.

Heinicke fumbled again at the New York 9-yard line with six minutes left in the fourth quarter on a play correctly challenged by Giants coach Brian Daboll. He was 17 of 29 for 249 yards passing with a touchdown throw to Jahan Dotson.

Terry McLaurin made six catches for 70 yards, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark for a third consecutive season and becoming Washington’s first player to do that since Henry Ellard from 1994-96. McLaurin took a costly illegal formation penalty on Washington’s final drive that pushed the ball back from the 1 to the 6-yard line.


Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video