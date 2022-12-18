Infielder/designated hitter Justin Turner agrees on two-year deal with Red Sox

One day after losing longtime Red Sox J.D. Martinez to the Dodgers, Justin Turner is moving the other direction.
The 38-year-old infielder/designated hitter, a stalwart of the Los Angeles powerhouse for nine seasons, is in agreement with the Red Sox on a two-year deal, the Globe has confirmed via a major league source. The contract is reportedly valued at just shy of $22 million and includes an opt-out after the first year.
The Dodgers declined a $16 million club option for next season on Turner, who hit .278/.350/.438 in 128 regular-season games last season. His 16 home runs were his lowest since 2014, his first year with LA, and his .788 OPS marked a fifth straight decline from his career-best 2017. The righthanded Turner did finish the year strong, posting a .940 OPS (.340/.412/.528) in his final 69 games before a quiet October.
He puts the ball in play (16.7 percent strikeout rate in 2022), takes walks with a disciplined approach, pulls pitches in the air, and the signing won’t require the Red Sox to sacrifice draft picks.
Turner, a two-time All-Star, split time last season between third base and DH, though he has played both second base (last in 2019) and first base (2016) in his pro career. He was publicly linked to multiple teams during free agency, including the Dodgers, with Miami reportedly making him a contract offer.
Alex Speier of the Globe staff contributed to this report.