Infielder/designated hitter Justin Turner agrees on two-year deal with Red Sox

One day after losing longtime Red Sox J.D. Martinez to the Dodgers, Justin Turner is moving the other direction.

The 38-year-old infielder/designated hitter, a stalwart of the Los Angeles powerhouse for nine seasons, is in agreement with the Red Sox on a two-year deal, the Globe has confirmed via a major league source. The contract is reportedly valued at just shy of $22 million and includes an opt-out after the first year.

The Dodgers declined a $16 million club option for next season on Turner, who hit .278/.350/.438 in 128 regular-season games last season. His 16 home runs were his lowest since 2014, his first year with LA, and his .788 OPS marked a fifth straight decline from his career-best 2017. The righthanded Turner did finish the year strong, posting a .940 OPS (.340/.412/.528) in his final 69 games before a quiet October.