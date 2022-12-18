Lakers’ leading scorer Anthony Davis reportedly will miss several weeks with foot injury

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that’s expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly.

The Athletic first reported that Davis was facing an extended absence, and multiple media outlets also confirmed the injury status.