Lionel Messi, Argentina win the World Cup on penalty kicks in a final for the ages

Lionel Messi’s legendary career is complete. The Argentina superstar is finally a World Cup champion.

Messi scored two goals and then another in a shootout as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties Sunday to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.

Now there’s no debate. Messi is definitively atop the pantheon of soccer’s greatest ever players. His only comparisons are Pelé — a record three-time World Cup champion from Brazil — and Diego Maradona, the late Argentina great with whom Messi was so often compared.