Lions just keep winning, as late touchdown, FG miss leaves Jets stunned in Jersey

But Wilson — who had an up-and-down return as the starting quarterback — and the Jets had one more chance to tie or win.

Coming out of the two-minute warning, Goff looked to his left and found Wright wide open, and the tight end rumbled untouched into the end zone. The Lions went wild on the field and sideline, stunning the Jets and their fans.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Jared Goff threw a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth-and-1 with 1:49 remaining, and the Detroit Lions held on for a 20-17 victory over Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on Sunday.

On fourth-and-the game from the Jets 40, Wilson rolled to his right and completed a 20-yard pass to Elijah Moore for a first down. Robert Saleh then called a timeout with 1 second remaining.

The Jets (7-7) sent out Greg Zuerlein for a potential tying 58-yard field goal, but his kick went wide left — sending the Lions (7-7) to their third straight win and sixth in their past seven games.

The loss further damaged the playoff hopes for the Jets, who are looking to snap an 11-year postseason drought.

It came after it appeared New York was on its way to a comeback win of its own. After Michael Badgley was short on a 54-yard field-goal attempt that would have extended Detroit’s lead, New York took over at its 44 — and Wilson and the offense took advantage.

Wilson threw a go-ahead 1-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Uzomah with 4:41 remaining. It came one play after Wilson's 1-yard quarterback sneak for a score was reversed by video review when it was ruled he was down just short of the goal line.

But New York's defense, which had been solid the entire game even without an injured Quinnen Williams, couldn't come up with a big stop.

Wilson, starting after being benched for three games, finished 18 of 35 for 317 yards with two touchdown throws to Uzomah — and a costly interception. Wilson played in place of the injured Mike White, who's dealing with fractured ribs.

After a solid first two quarters, Wilson floated a pass to Moore that Jerry Jacobs easily picked off and returned 38 yards to the Jets 15.

But New York's defense bailed out Wilson, holding Detroit out of the end zone and the Lions settled for a go-ahead 34-yarder by Badgley.

Goff was 23 of 38 for 252 yards — and the touchdown to Wright.

After Wilson and the Jets went three-and-out on their first possession, Kalif Raymond caught Braden Mann's punt out of the end zone, eluded a few would-be tacklers — including a diving Mann — and raced 47 yards to the end zone to give the Lions a 7-0 lead. It was the first TD on a punt return of Raymond's career.

The Jets tied it at 7 early in the second quarter when Wilson rolled left and threw deep right — reminiscent of his highlight-reel pro day toss while he was at BYU — to Uzomah for a 40-yard touchdown.