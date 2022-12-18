The Patriots can take another step toward the playoffs, but a familiar foe stands in the way. Follow along.

We’ll have the answers here this afternoon. Keep hitting that refresh button or link to get all the pregame notes and analysis, in-game updates, and postgame press conference quotes you can handle.

Can the Patriots keep their playoff hopes alive? Can Patriots coach Bill Belichick defeat old friend Josh McDaniels, the Raiders coach and former Patriots offensive coordinator? And can New England’s young players continue to rise to the challenge of the stretch drive?

Welcome back to football! This afternoon, it’ll be the Patriots (7-6) at the Raiders (5-8), the first regular-season game for New England in Las Vegas (4:05 p.m., Fox).

Advertisement

Click here to refresh | Sign up for Point After, our Patriots newsletter | Read more Patriots stories

Hello there, old friends — 2:20 p.m.

This is the first regular-season game between New England and Las Vegas, but there’s a real level of familiarity between these two teams. They practiced against each other in the preseason, and capped off the week with a game at Allegiant Stadium (the Raiders won, 23-6.)

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels cut his teeth as an assistant on Bill Belichick’s staff, and several members of the Las Vegas roster — including running back Brandon Bolden, offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, safety Duron Harmon, fullback Jakob Johnson, defensive end Chandler Jones, and quarterback Jarrett Stidham — played for Belichick in New England.

Pregame scenes at the Death Star — 2:10 p.m.

Allegiant Stadium has been nicknamed the “Death Star” for its resemblance to Darth Vader’s lair in the original “Star Wars” movie.









About today’s official — 2:00 p.m.

Ron Torbert will serve as the lead official for today’s game. Torbert, an alum of Harvard Law, began his career as an NFL official in 2010 when he became a side judge. He eventually ascended to the role of referee in 2014, and served as the ref for Super Bowl LVI.

Advertisement

This will mark his first Patriots game of 2022, and first since Oct. 31, 2021. (A 27-24 win for New England over the Chargers in Los Angeles.) The Patriots are 6-1 in games he has served as the referee.

According to NFLPenalties.com, coming into this weekend’s action, Torbert’s crew has thrown the fourth-fewest flags (on average) when stacked against the rest of the league at 10.75 per game. He tosses an average of 5.42 flags per game on the home team, and 5.33 agains the visitors.

Patriots-Raiders by the numbers — 1:45 p.m.

A few numbers to keep in mind this afternoon.

• If the Patriots finish with five sacks, they will break the franchise record for most sacks in a season under coach Bill Belichick. New England comes into this one with 45 sacks; the 2015 team finished with 49. (The overall franchise mark is 66, set in 1963.)

• If linebacker Josh Uche has three sacks today, he’d become just the second player in team history to have back-to-back games with three or more sacks. The only player in team history with back-to-back games of three or more sacks was Andre Tippett, who had three sacks against Dallas on Nov. 15, 1987, and followed that up with three sacks against Indianapolis on Nov. 22, 1987.

• If running back Rhamondre Stevenson averages 6.0 or more yards per carry, he’d become the first New England running back to average 6.0 or more yards per carry for three games in a single season since Dion Lewis did it in 2017. The team record for most games in a season with 6.0 or more yards per carry is four, set by Carl Garrett in 1969.

Advertisement

• If Marcus Jones scores an offensive touchdown today, he’d become the first Patriots’ defensive player to score two or more touchdowns in a season since Mike Vrabel in 2007. Vrabel had three touchdowns in 2005 and two in 2004.

• If Marcus Jones returns a kickoff for a touchdown, he’ll be the first Patriots player to return both a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown in the same season. The last NFL player to accomplish the feat was Jamal Agnew did so for Detroit in 2019.

• If Brenden Schooler has five special teams tackles, he’d break the team record for most special teams tackles by a rookie. He has 12, and the franchise mark is 16 by Willie Andrews in 2006.

• If Tyquan Thornton has a rushing touchdown, he will become the first Patriots wide receiver with two rushing touchdowns in the same season.

Pregame reading suggestions — 1:30 p.m.

What’s that, you want to get prepped for today’s action? Best way is to check out your pregame reading list:

• Chad Finn: The Raiders have the edge in talent and familiarity, but does that mean they’ll beat the Patriots?

• Nicole Yang: Patriots thin at running back as Damien Harris is ruled out Sunday and Rhamondre Stevenson is questionable

• Ben Volin: Bill Belichick’s former assistants and players have been beating up on their mentor. Will Josh McDaniels be next?

Advertisement

• Nicole Yang: Patriots rule out DeVante Parker, Isaiah Wynn, and Jalen Mills for game against Raiders

• Jim McBride: Coaches have no problem with fiery Patriots quarterback Mac Jones

• Tara Sullivan: Patriots quarterback Mac Jones’s recent outbursts are nothing new. Are they a problem?

• Jim McBride: How Josh Uche’s ghost move has really spooked NFL quarterbacks

• Nicole Yang: They may not be true contenders this season, but the Patriots have some building blocks in place

• Jim McBride: After gutting through two games, Patriots left tackle Trent Brown is over the flu and ready to hold off the Raiders

• Andrew Mahoney: Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was not happy to be selected for a performance-enhancing drug test

• Ben Volin: NFL wants to bring ‘dignity and respect’ back to the Combine, and other updates from the owners’ meeting

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.