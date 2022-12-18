Playing without Jayson Tatum, Celtics lose again to the Magic

Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum missed the game for personal reasons. Jaylen Brown had 24 points and 14 rebounds to lead Boston, but the effort wasn’t enough to offset No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, who had 31 points for the Magic.

But then the Celtics gave up several key offensive rebounds when they needed those boards most, and were crushed by some shoddy execution down the stretch, as the Magic completed the two-game weekend sweep with a 95-92 win.

Before the Celtics faced the Magic on Sunday, coach Joe Mazzulla said his team had surrendered 50 points in Friday’s loss to Orlando that it should have had control over, such as free throws and second chances, and that it needed to minimize those points when the teams met again at TD Garden.

The loss was the Celtics’ fourth in their last five games, and their lone win during the stretch was an overtime escape in Los Angeles against the Lakers.

With the Magic leading, 90-89, Markelle Fultz soared in for an offensive rebound and found Franz Wagner for a 3-pointer with 1:40 left. The Celtics grabbed a pair of offensive rebounds on an ensuing possession before a Malcolm Brogdon 3-pointer pulled them within 93-92.

But rebounding remained an issue at the other end. After Wagner missed a 3-pointer with 33.6 seconds left, Kevon Harris gathered the offensive rebound and Orlando called timeout. Banchero then missed a runner and Fultz came up with an offensive rebound before the Magic called another timeout with 14.7 seconds to play.

After the Celtics gave up one foul, Marcus Smart sprawled across the floor and gobbled up a steal, giving Boston possession with 9.8 seconds to play. But Grant Williams’s inbounds pass to Brown got away, and Fultz came up with the ball. Two Mo Wagner free throws with 5.3 seconds left gave the Magic a 95-92 lead.

Williams’s 3-pointer that would have tied it fell well short, and the Celtics were handed another frustrating defeat.

In the first half, the Celtics’ 3-point shooting that was operating at an unsustainably high level continued to come back to earth and they trailed 50-41 after 24 minutes. Boston was just 5 for 24 from the arc before the break, with plenty of wide-open misses in the bunch. Brown and Williams combined to go 0 for 7, and Boston made a season-low 27.9 percent of its shots overall in the first half.

Banchero, meanwhile, had his way with the Celtics. The only thing he has not done well this season is shoot 3-pointers, but he made all four of his first-half attempts and used his size to cause problems elsewhere. He had 22 first-half points and no one else in the game had reached double digits at that point.

The Celtics trailed, 68-63, with just over two minutes left in the third quarter when Brown sparked an 8-0 run with a dunk, a steal off a dunk, and another steal, giving Boston its largest lead, 71-68, at the start of the fourth. But it did not last.

