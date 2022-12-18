The shock of this loss for the Patriots is not going anywhere anytime soon

LAS VEGAS — The delirious strains of Viva Las Vegas were still booming through a near-empty Allegiant Stadium Sunday, players and coaches gone from the field, fans just about finished emptying the stands.

With a final sequence that left everyone shaking their heads with a “‘what the $%^& just happened” look across their stunned faces, the Patriots lost to the Raiders Sunday, a 30-24 decision that ended when Chandler Jones picked off Jakobi Meyers’s desperation lateral throw and barreled over Mac Jones with a stiff arm to make the Heisman Trophy proud, racing to the end zone for a victory as time expired.

Advertisement

If you have whiplash, we understand. After a spirited second-half comeback in which the Patriots took a late fourth-quarter lead, the Raiders scored 13 points in the game’s final 37 seconds, that game-winning TD preceded by an equally controversial (if less unusual) score, when Keelan Cole’s 30-yard scoring grab held up under official replay review to determine if he’d stayed in bounds. Make that under looooonnnng review, when replay officials in New York took their sweet time in deciding Cole had tapped his toe just inside the white border around the Raiders’ black end zone, despite a couple of angles that seemed to show otherwise.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

But that TD only tied the game.

The final one, which came as the Patriots seemed safely headed for overtime, lost it.

So here are the Patriots, 7-7 after 15 weeks, left to lament their lost opportunity, left to wonder if they can still cling to their slim playoff hopes, left to board a long, frustrated flight home trying to figure why they keep making the same mistakes week in and week out, why, as a disconsolate Meyers would say in the locker room afterward, they are still doing things like “trying to do too much and trying to be a hero.”

Advertisement

Why, as the quarterback Jones would insist afterward, “It’s on me and it’s my fault,” and say it not because he’d managed only 112 yards passing, but because he didn’t tackle Chandler Jones. “If I tackle him then we play overtime,” Mac Jones said. “Not good enough by me. It is what it is. Just got to do better.”

Such is the Patriot refrain, a truth that still seems so odd for a franchise, and a head coach, that have prided themselves on being the driver of their own fate, of being in control and at the wheel, dictating action and feasting on other teams’ mistakes. Now they are the ones being flagged for too many penalties, hurting themselves with overthrows and dropped passes, or making a final ill-advised lateral throw on a game’s final play.

When you play football on such a razor thin line, you are at the mercy of official calls (remember the Hunter Henry non-touchdown against the Vikings?) and self-inflicted wounds.

It’s almost funny to think back to the offseason when the NFL schedule came out, when the league made it clear they expected this one to be a barnburner. Mentor Bill Belichick against protege Josh McDaniels. The rebuilt and ascendant Patriots against the AFC contending Raiders. A late-season clash sure to be heavy with playoff implications, worthy of the national Sunday night spotlight.

Advertisement

The NFL plans, and the football gods laugh.

Instead, as the season wore on, the Patriots and Raiders failed to deliver on all those expectations. And on Sunday, playing in the late afternoon window after getting flexed to the earlier kickoff, they gave us more of the same. An exciting contest to be sure, but not a game tape anyone is about to send to Canton. Replete with penalties, rife with mistakes and rampant with missed opportunities, what we got in the desert was a game between two middling teams, neither of which looked particularly well coached.

Right up until the end, but obvious from the start.

Take the second quarter as a case study. Of all the ugly quarters of football the Patriots have turned in this season, it was the ugliest of them all. Some lowlights:

▪ A blocked punt just before halftime that the Raiders turned into a touchdown, with the Pats hurting themselves prior to the turnover with (yet another) false start on the offense, and hurting themselves once Las Vegas had the ball with back-to-back flags on Jonathan Jones and Jabrill Peppers.

▪ A failure to score a touchdown from first and goal at the Raiders 2, a sequence that included Jones overthrowing a wide open Jonnu Smith, Jones going for it on fourth down, apparently scoring on the plunge into the end zone only to have it called back when Smith didn’t set himself and was flagged for a false start.

Advertisement

▪ A Raiders touchdown from tight end Darren Waller, playing for the first time in seven games after being injured, a straight up one-on-one win over safety Adrian Phillips.

▪ An ensuing Patriots possession that went short rush, flag, third and long, poor throw, dropped pass, punt.

Ugly barely does it (in)justice, with images of a frustrated Jones shaking his head, waving off the sideline or trying to speed up his teammates helping to paint the dismal picture. By the looks of that quarter alone, at the end of which New England trailed, 17-3, the Patriots were done.

Turns out they weren’t, and kudos to them for the fight, for the fortitude, for the comeback. But in the end, it wasn’t enough, leaving everyone to ask — what the $%^& just happened?

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.