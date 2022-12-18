Two-goal efforts from Olivia Zafuto and Loren Gabel not enough for Pride in loss to Whale

Caitrin Lonergan scored two first-period goals and Meeri Raisanen stopped 26 shots to help the Connecticut Whale beat the Boston Pride, 6-4, in a Premier Hockey Federation game at the International Skating Center of Connecticut in Simsbury on Sunday.
Olivia Zafuto and Loren Gabel had two goals apiece and Corinne Schroeder made 47 saves for the Pride, who swept last weekend’s set with Buffalo.
Lonergan netted her first goal 2:40 into the contest and struck again a little over five minutes later to give the Whale a 2-0 lead.
Zafuto cut the deficit in half at 11:28 of the period and Gabel’s power-play goal tied it 18:50. But Connecticut made it 3-2 when Katerina Mrazova scored with 43 seconds left in the first.
Advertisement
Gabel tied it again at 13:37 of the second period before Melissa Samoskevich and Alyssa Wohlfeiler scored to give the Whale a 5-3 lead after 40 minutes.
Zafuto scored at 15:32 of the third period to make it 5-4, but Kennedy Marchment sealed the win for Connecticut win an empty-net goal with 56 seconds remaining.
The teams get a bit of a break before facing off again on Friday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. in Simsbury.