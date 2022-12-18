Two-goal efforts from Olivia Zafuto and Loren Gabel not enough for Pride in loss to Whale

Caitrin Lonergan scored two first-period goals and Meeri Raisanen stopped 26 shots to help the Connecticut Whale beat the Boston Pride, 6-4, in a Premier Hockey Federation game at the International Skating Center of Connecticut in Simsbury on Sunday.

Olivia Zafuto and Loren Gabel had two goals apiece and Corinne Schroeder made 47 saves for the Pride, who swept last weekend’s set with Buffalo.

Lonergan netted her first goal 2:40 into the contest and struck again a little over five minutes later to give the Whale a 2-0 lead.