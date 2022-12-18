‘Very sad’ French President Emmanuel Macron consoles team, then congratulates Argentina for World Cup victory

He sought to console Kylian Mbappe and other France players in the locker room, and said he told them that “they made us all immensely proud, and made us all tremble with excitement.”

“We are first of all very sad, very disappointed,” Macron told reporters after Argentina beat defending champion France, 4-2, in a penalty shootout following a 3-3 draw at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Dejected but still proud of France’s World Cup team, French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Argentina and Argentines for their win in Sunday’s final.

He praised Mbappe’s “extraordinary” performance and stressed that he is only 24 and has already had the rare experience of playing in two World Cup finals.

“Bravo to Argentina, to the Argentine players and their people,” Macron said after recounting his emotions while watching the game.

Macron said the French players are expected to return to France on Monday and parade down the Champs-Elysees in Paris despite the loss. Macron will be visiting French troops stationed abroad for the holidays.

Meanwhile, Brazil great Pelé congratulated Lionel Messi and Argentina for winning the World Cup and Mbappé for his goal-scoring exploits in Sunday’s final.

Pelé, who won a record three World Cups as a player, has been in the hospital to treat a respiratory infection.

“Today, football continues to tell its story, as always, in an enthralling way,” Pelé wrote in his post on Instagram. “Messi winning his first World Cup, as his trajectory deserved. My dear friend, Mbappe, scoring four goals in a final. What a gift it was to watch this spectacle to the future of our sport.”

Messi scored two goals in the match and finally won the lone trophy that had eluded him in his remarkable career. Mbappe, who scored in the 2018 title match when he was a teenager just as Pelé did in 1958, became only the second player in history to score a hat trick in the World Cup final.

Both Messi and Mbappé also scored in the penalty shootout.

Messi ended up winning the Golden Ball award as the best player of the tournament and Mbappé won the Golden Boot award as the top scorer with eight goals in seven matches.

Pelé also took time to mention Morocco for its history-making run as the first African team to reach the semifinals at the tournament.

“And I couldn’t fail to congratulate Morocco for the incredible campaign,” Pelé wrote. “It’s great to see Africa shine.”

Pelé ended his message by again lauding Argentina and mentioning the man most often associated with him as the greatest players the game has ever seen — Diego Maradona.

Maradona, who led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title, died in 2020.

“Congratulations Argentina!” Pelé wrote. “Certainly Diego is smiling now.”

Argentina takes to the streets in celebration

Argentines let loose on Sunday and streets across the country became places of celebration after an epic World Cup final in which the national team beat France on penalties.

It was the country’s third World Cup title, and the first since 1986.

“I’m very happy, we really deserved this. The team suffered quite a bit, but it recovered as time went on,” said Josefina Villalba, a 55-year-old nanny who joined hundreds of fans at one of the many public plazas where giant screens were set up to watch the long-awaited match.

Millions of Argentine cried, yelled, and hugged as they followed the game, which was a roller coaster of emotions.

Throughout the match, many watching in a public square in Buenos Aires chanted Messi’s name as he had long talked about how he yearned for a World Cup victory.

“I feel an immense happiness in my heart because this is the first World Cup I truly enjoy,” Hector Quinteros, a 34-year-old security guard, said as his eyes welled up with tears. “This always happens. They always make us suffer.”

On a scorching summer day, the Obelisk in downtown Buenos Aires quickly started filling with people as thousands went downtown to celebrate.

Shortly after the end of the match, the subway turned into a party as fans packed the cars, singing, chanting, and jumping for joy as they headed to join the celebrations at the Obelisk.

“Holding Leo Messi by the hand, we’re going to go all the way,” the crowd chanted as euphoria took over.

It ended up being a similar ride with a different ending in Paris, where the temperature was freezing on the streets but tropical inside the packed bars, where crazed fans embraced one another, pounded on the walls, and burst into the national anthem as their team made a remarkable comeback and seemed poised to claim its second straight World Cup.

Twice France rallied to tie the match, including in the 118th minute, before losing on penalty kicks. And by then rain was falling outside the once-boisterous bars, in keeping with the national sentiment.

“It’s just terrible,” said Maximilien Bago, a 23-year-old business student, who moments before had been bouncing exuberantly in a wig-like hat matching the national colors. The eyes of the fans around him swelled with tears. “But that’s soccer,” he said.

United States, Canada, and Mexico look to 2026

A diplomatic delegation from the three host countries of the 2026 World Cup were in Qatar on Sunday for a handover ceremony ahead of the final between France and Argentina. The United States, Mexico, and Canada will stage soccer’s biggest event in some 3½ years.

“We could not be more excited,” US presidential delegate Linda Greenfield said. “We are already hard at work preparing for 2026 and we’re looking forward to welcoming fans from around the world.”

Greenfield told Sheikha Alya Al Thani of Qatar, a fellow ambassador to the United Nations, that the current host had “set the standards high.”

“The most important thing to remember is the World Cup transcends things and it plays an exceptional role in uniting people and countries and creating lasting friendships,” Sheikha Alya said.

The 2026 tournament will be played in 16 cities: 11 in the United States, three in Mexico, and two in Canada.

One for the record books

The six-goal final set a World Cup record of 172 at this year’s tournament.

The previous tournament record of 171 goals was set in 1998 and 2014. The 1998 tournament in France was the first edition in the current 64-game, 32-team format.

A new record is likely to be set at the 2026 World Cup, which has been expanded to 48 teams playing either 80 or 104 games.

It was the second straight six-goal final. France defeated Croatia 4-2 four years ago in Russia.

The 2.63 goals per game average in Qatar is far below the World Cup record of 5.38 goals per game at the 1954 edition in Switzerland.