Ukrainians focus on resilience a day after major Russian strikes

Early reports from Ukrainian officials Saturday were of incoming missiles being intercepted. The country’s southern military command said that two incoming Russian missiles had been intercepted by its air defense in Odesa and caused no casualties.

With Ukrainians on edge about further strikes, new explosions rang out over the port city of Odesa early Saturday, and air raid alerts sounded nationwide a few hours later. Midmorning, the Ukrainian general command warned that military jets were taking off from neighboring Belarus and that the whole of Ukraine was a potential target.

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainians raced to repair damage and restart services Saturday, a day after one of the heaviest Russian missile assaults on infrastructure killed at least five people and knocked out power and water in many of the country’s main cities.

Across Ukraine, rescue and utility workers were working to restore electricity and water supplies knocked out in a large wave of strikes Friday on power plants and electricity networks.

Ukraine’s general staff said Saturday that the Russians had launched 98 missiles and 65 rockets fired from multiple rocket systems aimed at civilian and energy infrastructure targets. The military previously had put the figure at 76 missiles, and although it was not immediately clear why the count changed, information in the initial hours after an attack is frequently incomplete.

Ukrainian officials said that 60 missiles were shot down before they could reach their targets, but 14 regions lost power and running water in the hours after the strikes.

Since Ukraine succeeded in pushing back Russian forces and regaining territory on the battlefield in eastern and southern Ukraine in recent months, Moscow has turned to a strategy of attacking power plants and energy supplies to increase pressure on the Ukrainian government by causing heightened suffering among civilians.

The government has sought to bolster morale by repairing the damage as swiftly as possible.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that workers had begun repairs even before the air raid warnings were lifted.

He called on local authorities to partner with businesses to create additional neighborhood gathering points, called “invincibility centers,” where people can congregate to keep warm, share news and recharge their cellphones. Powered by generators or emergency electricity supplies, the centers have been set up in administration buildings, in shopping centers and in tents on streets.

By Saturday morning, the Kyiv subway was running again, Mayor Ivan Klitschko said on the Telegram social media app. Water was back on, and electricity had been restored to a large part of the city.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.