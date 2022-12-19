Elizabeth Warren sends letter to Tesla’s board, raising concerns about Elon Musk

Warren said the Tesla board, ultimately, is responsible for “ensuring that Mr. Musk is an effective CEO,” who can fulfill his “legal obligation to act in the best interests of Tesla and all of its shareholders, not just himself.”

In a letter sent Sunday night to Robyn Denholm, chairwoman of the electric carmaker’s board of directors, Warren said Musk’s ownership of Twitter, and his actions since becoming chief executive, “raise a number of concerns” about conflicts of interest, misappropriation of company resources, and other issues. Musk is the CEO of Tesla, a publicly traded company, and Twitter, a privately held company.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren wants to know whether Elon Musk is still fit to run Tesla, following his takeover of social media company Twitter.

“The fact that Mr. Musk was, until recently, the world’s richest man does not absolve him of those legal responsibilities or provide assurances that he will meet them,” Warren wrote.

Tesla and Denholm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In her letter, Warren cited a report that said Musk asked several key Tesla employees to spend time working at Twitter, which she said violates Musk’s “legal duty of loyalty to Tesla” and raises questions about the ability of Tesla’s board to prevent such things from happening.

She also noted that since Twitter relies on advertising revenue from car companies, including Tesla and its competitors, Musk could use that connection to his benefit. Not only could Musk provide free advertising to Tesla, she said, but he could ask Tesla to overpay “to give Twitter access to much-needed cash.”

Warren is asking Tesla’s board for answers to a dozen questions by Jan. 3. The questions include whether there are any formal or informal agreements between Tesla and Twitter and whether the board received any assurance from Musk that he won’t use Twitter to favor Tesla.

“It remains unclear whether the Tesla Board... is adequately governing the company, or if it has established clear rules and policies to address the risks to Tesla posed by Mr. Musk’s dual roles,” Warren wrote.

