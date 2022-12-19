Elon Musk poll on stepping down as Twitter chief leans toward yes

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk, under fire for recent policy changes at Twitter Inc., is asking users whether he should step down as head of the social media site.

With about four hours left and 14 million votes cast, 57% of participants have said yes. The billionaire owner of Twitter and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. will abide by the results of the poll, he pledged in a tweet Sunday. Three of the top trending topics in the US overnight were about the platform itself, including “VOTE YES” and “CEO of Twitter.”

Musk was in Qatar to watch the World Cup final match between Argentina and France and tweeted out his poll after the game’s conclusion. He also pledged to implement a vote for any major policy changes in the future, apologizing for not having done so before.