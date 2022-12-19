Maple syrup inspired 97-year-old entrepreneur Robert MacArthur to act on climate change

Not the processed kind that comes from a plastic bottle — that stuff “isn’t real,” according to the 97-year-old innovator. No, MacArthur likes his syrup straight from the source — the decades-old maple trees on his family’s farm in upstate New York.

“Over the years, that first day where it would be warm enough so we could tap a tree was moving up,” MacArthur said in an interview. “That really made me realize what was happening. It was taking away my hobby. And that really got me more deeply involved with the climate.”

MacArthur, a nature lover and longtime Boston University faculty member, wanted to do his part to mitigate climate change. But he also felt he could go far beyond his own carbon footprint and make a significant impact on climate tech. So in 2020, MacArthur founded Soli Solutions, a company that designs, pitches, and rolls out “fractionalized carbon offsets” — campaigns that reduce the carbon footprint at big companies to create brand loyalty among eco-friendly consumers. The goal is to engage consumers of big brands, while helping those brands reduce their carbon footprint and improve corporate social responsibility.

“The consumers want to get involved,” MacArthur said. “The thing that brands and e-commerce have been slow to recognize is that they could really help themselves with Generation Z and Millennials by adopting a loyalty plan that addresses climate remediation.”

Soli landed its first major partnership in November of last year with AT&T, the telecommunications company. Soli worked with AT&T to roll out a localized carbon offsets campaign in Austin, Texas. When customers purchased a 5G device at select retail stores in the area, AT&T offered to offset the carbon footprint of the device and its network use by investing in eco-friendly projects that remove carbon from the air.

Bill Leslie, CEO of Soli, says more and more consumers are paying attention to big companies that are going green.

“I don’t necessarily think consumers will make a brand decision based solely on the environment,” Leslie said. “But I think when you get to things that are essentially options A or B… it’s absolutely something they’re looking at.”

The AT&T campaign was very successful at the local level, according to Leslie, and there are plans to expand it in the future. But according to Leslie, the idea wouldn’t have come to fruition without MacArthur’s foresight and expertise.

“He’s a visionary,” Leslie said. “He had this idea back in 2014, and now we’re getting traction... And hopefully that will continue to accelerate. He really has a ton of good ideas, and that’s what keeps him young.”

MacArthur also has his fingerprints on a handful of other projects, from growing hydroponic lettuce to renting out maple trees. But as he’s gotten older, his entrepreneurial projects have been increasingly motivated by his desire to leave a mark on the world. MacArthur said he wants to see more innovators move into the climate sector and have patience.

“This takes time,” MacArthur said. “If you think your ideas will take a year, allow three. You really need patience. And the more cutting-edge your proposition, the more patience you’ll need.”

Confluent Energies, another company spun up by MacArthur in 2017, uses agriculture technologies such as controlled environment farming and rainwater recycling to provide lettuce, spinach, and herbs to the Northeast year-round in a sustainable way. CEO Dennis Bunnell has worked with MacArthur for nearly a decade, and as Confluent Energies prepares to launch in 2023, Bunnell says MacArthur has already made a major impact on sustainability for years to come.

“He’s about action and making things better,” Bunnell said. “That’s where his motivation comes from... He wants to leave a legacy of improvement in the planet.”

For both Soli Solutions and Confluent Energies, the focus has turned to fundraising, as both companies hope to expand in the coming year. As for MacArthur, he has no plans to retire, and wants to stay involved with his various startups and projects for the foreseeable future.

“This is my life,” MacArthur said. “Some people like going to the movies; I like startups. I like the process of taking an idea, putting a team together, and saying ‘let’s all go for this.’ That’s fun to me. So I’m not taking my fun away.”

Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.