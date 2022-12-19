Encore Boston Harbor sued over alleged “bait and switch”

Encore Boston Harbor is being sued by a frequent patron, Jason Turley, who says the casino used a “bait and switch” tactic when it promised him – and hundreds of other patrons – a $300 gas card to come to the casino on April 23. Turley and “hundreds of other regular players” at the casino received an e-mail two days earlier in which Encore said Speedway gas gift cards would be handed out between noon and 6 p.m. on April 23. “No other conditions or requirements were provided in the email,” according to the lawsuit, which was filed in Middlesex Superior Court on Dec. 15. Turley and “hundreds of other regular patrons” showed up, but received $300 “free pay vouchers” instead of gas cards, the suit says. Those vouchers “had no value outside the Encore casino, and which [those people] would lose if they lost while betting,” the suit says. “None of the patrons who arrived that day received a gas card as advertised by Encore,” the suit says. Turley’s suit is filed on behalf of himself and “other individuals” – unnamed in the suit – who also received the gas card promotion e-mail, the suit says. Encore used the promise of the gas cards as a ‘bait and switch’ to bring patrons into the casino, the suit says. A spokesperson for Encore declined to comment on the suit. — SEAN P. MURPHY

BANKING

Case over mistaken payment dismissed

A hard-fought battle between Citigroup and creditors of Revlon over an epic blunder in which the bank accidentally sent the lenders almost a billion dollars was finally capped with a legal pronouncement: case dismissed. The order of dismissal came Monday after the last holdouts among the lenders agreed to return their share of $504 million the creditors still had following Citigroup’s victory in court. That sum was part of an original errant payment of more than $900 million, some of which had already been voluntarily returned to the bank by other recipients. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

NH car dealership settles with state AG over consumer complaints

An auto dealership has agreed to pay a $1.25 million settlement to resolve allegations of unfair and deceptive acts or practices against consumers, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Monday. A Merrimack County Superior Court judge approved the settlement Monday. The dealership also agreed to pay nearly $50,000 in legal costs incurred by the attorney general’s office. All of the money will go into a state consumer protection escrow account. The office’s Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau investigated consumer complaints alleging that employees at DMO Auto Acquisitions, doing business as Dan O’Brien Kia in Concord, persuaded consumers into purchasing vehicles they could not afford using deceptive sales practices; falsely inflated consumer income information on loan applications; and forged the signature of a customer on loan paperwork. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Nov. 9, 2022. Godofredo A. Vásquez/Associated Press

SOCIAL MEDIA

EU accuses Meta of blocking classified ad rivals

Meta Platforms Inc. was hit with a formal complaint from European Union antitrust watchdogs for allegedly squeezing out classified ad rivals by tying the Facebook Marketplace to its social network. The European Commission said Monday it issued a so-called statement of objections to Meta, paving the way for potential fines or changes to the firm’s business model. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Workers sue after being fired from Tesla for criticizing Musk

Tesla allegedly fired two California-based employees in violation of labor laws for being part of a wider group that was discussing and drafting letters critical of chief executive Elon Musk, according to their attorneys and complaints they filed with federal regulators. One draft letter asked Tesla executives to reconsider the strict return-to-office policy that Musk announced in late May. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bankman-Fried will reportedly not fight extradition to US

Sam Bankman-Fried was headed back to jail Monday after a Bahamian judge cut short a hearing where the disgraced FTX founder was expected to drop his fight against extradition to the United States. Local news outlets reported that Bankman-Fried’s attorney requested the adjournment because he hadn’t been properly consulted about the proceedings. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

The logo for YouTube is displayed on a smartphone in an arranged photograph taken in the Brooklyn on May 10, 2020. Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

SOCIAL MEDIA

YouTube removed more than 10,000 videos tied to midterms

YouTube took down more than 10,000 videos related to the US midterm elections for violating its policies on election integrity and other guidelines, with 75 percent removed before they reached 100 views, the division of Google said on Monday. The hugely popular video site and other social media companies have been under pressure since the 2016 US presidential election to ensure their platforms are not manipulated to spread political misinformation. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Owners told not to drive Dodge and Chrysler cars due to air bag risk

Stellantis and US safety regulators have confirmed that an exploding Takata air bag inflator has killed another driver. The company and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reiterated warnings to owners of 274,000 older Dodge and Chrysler vehicles to stop driving them until faulty inflators are replaced. Stellantis announced two deaths in November caused by the air bags and said it suspected the inflators caused another. The company confirmed the third death early Monday. Stellantis is urging people to stop driving Dodge Magnum wagons, Dodge Challenger, Charger muscle cars, and Chrysler 300 sedans from the 2005 through 2010 model years. Since 2009, the exploding air bags have killed at least 33 people worldwide, including 24 in the United States. All three deaths this year were in warm-weather states and happened since April, the company said. — ASSOCIATED PRESS