Ocean State Job Lot boss presides over massive coat collection campaign for veterans

Even as everything from sunflower seed packets to cordless muscle massagers fly off the shelves, the coats get the most attention these days. That’s because the North Kingstown, R.I.-based discount retailer plans to spend at least $2 million this holiday season on its “Buy, Give, Get” coat donation program to help veterans in need.

It’s that time of year when Ocean State Job Lot chief executive Marc Perlman sells truckloads of coats — more than 50,000 of them, in fact.

Shoppers pick from one of 24 types of coats on the racks, as a donation to a veteran. In return, the retailer buys the coat back from the shopper for the full $40 in the form of a gift card for a future purchase. (The only hitch is that the shopper needs to be registered with the company’s rewards program.)

Advertisement

A year ago, the retailer gave away about 50,000 coats this way. Perlman fully expects to exceed that number this year, with 44,000 collected so far. More than 200,000 coats have been donated since the program’s inception in 2016.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

“We’re very proud of the people who live in New England, and how fast they are to help out,” Perlman said.

While its roots are in New England, with 50 locations in Massachusetts, Perlman has set his sights on expansion to other East Coast states such as New York and Pennsylvania. He originally came up with the idea for Ocean State Job Lot while driving a cab in New York City in the 1970s and noticing the popularity of some of the closeout stores in Manhattan at the time, known as “job lots.” He picked Rhode Island to start, in part because he was already familiar with the state having graduated from the University of Rhode Island, and because real estate was much cheaper there than in NYC.

Advertisement

Forty-five years later, that first store has grown into a chain with 150 locations and nearly $1 billion in annual sales. Perlman oversees this discount empire alongside brother and cofounder Alan Perlman and business partner Steve Aronow. Being privately held gives the management team tremendous flexibility, including with the company’s numerous charitable initiatives. Other recent efforts include its “To The Rescue” program to provide supplies to animal welfare groups, and a veritable convoy of tractor trailers sent to Florida in October with supplies to help families affected by Hurricane Ian.

“When we started, we were just looking to make some money for ourselves [but] as we became successful, we understood we could pivot and do more,” Perlman said. “We’re among those organizations that think business is not just about returning money to the stockholders.”

Singing the electric blues

With all the talk about potential wintertime electricity shortages, it was no surprise that the executives who gathered last week at the Seaport Hotel for the New England Energy Summit discussed how nuclear power and natural gas remain essential to New England’s grid, even as policy makers want to rely more heavily on renewable sources.

Steve Muscato of Vistra Corp., for example, said he worries about keeping the lights on during this transition to a green future. Good thing for New England, Muscato asserted, that the region still has a number of natural gas power plants, presumably including the ones his company owns here.

Dominion Energy chief Bob Blue talked about the need to expedite government approvals for energy infrastructure — not just in New England (where Dominion owns the Millstone nuclear plant), but across the country.

Advertisement

It seemed rather foreboding. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t moments of levity, like when moderator Cheryl LaFleur, who chairs grid operator ISO New England’s board of directors, asked Blue about the name of Dominion’s offshore wind project near the company’s home state of Virginia. No one will accuse the name of being inaccurate — or creative, for that matter.

“It just rolls off the tongue,” Blue jokingly responded, “the Virginia Commercial Offshore Wind project.”

Local ad firm acquired, but still growing

When an out-of-state company buys a local ad agency, it often means staff cuts or defections. The opposite appears to be true at PJA Marketing + Advertising, the ad agency in Harvard Square that’s been owned and run by Phil Johnson since its inception 35 years ago.

Cedar Pine, a family investment office based in Northbrook, Ill., just acquired PJA, and it plans to keep the 30-person team intact, and to keep president Mike O’Toole in charge. O’Toole said clients seemed reassured once he told them the full PJA team would remain in place. His client list is heavy on software and biotech firms, including the likes of Netscout, Bluebird Bio, and Parexel International.

This acquisition is just the start of an effort by Cedar Pine to build an assemblage of ad and marketing agencies through additional acquisitions. Johnson was prompted to sell, in part, because he was ready to retire, although he will stick around for some time to act as an M&A consultant to Cedar Pine. It’s a welcome reversal: As a small, privately held firm, PJA didn’t have the resources to make major acquisitions.

Advertisement

“Over the last two years, we’ve come into our own [and] we’re doing our best work,” O’Toole said. “We have the chance of doing it on a potentially bigger stage with this investment partner.”

Law firm beefs up with Mulvey’s arrival

There’s a new name on the shingle at the law office of Libby, Hoopes & Brooks. Actually, make that Libby, Hoopes, Brooks & Mulvey now.

Veteran Boston litigator Liz Mulvey is looking to broaden her practice beyond her traditional focus on personal injury cases. To do so, she has joined up with Frank Libby, Tom Hoopes, and Doug Brooks, to take on a variety of lawsuits, including business litigation. Hoopes has worked with Mulvey on various trials in the past and calls her “low key lethal” and “quietly brutal” — though she seems perfectly nice outside the courtroom. (Until last month, Mulvey worked with Philip Crowe at Crowe & Mulvey, now known as Crowe & Harris.)

Mulvey will still handle some personal injury cases, but she’s also taking on civil rights cases and intends to tackle business issues as well.

“There’s room for trial skills in lots of different areas,” Mulvey said. “Pretty much anything that’s interesting and that has a good story to it.”

Advertisement

Domoretsky’s next move

Governor Charlie Baker isn’t the only member of his administration who is headed to the private sector. Baker, of course, announced last week that he will become the president of the NCAA after leaving office in January.

Brian Domoretsky has already made the leap, leaving state government recently to join public affairs firm Benchmark Strategies. Domoretsky worked in various leadership roles for the administration for almost the entirety of Baker’s eight-year tenure, most recently as assistant secretary at the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security.

Domoretsky will head up Benchmark’s expansion into providing state-contracting advice to chief information officers. The firm will start offering multistate CIO advisory services across New England in January, to help technology and cybersecurity firms build relationships with state agencies.

Benchmark founder Patrick Bench said he hired Domoretsky because of his institutional knowledge about state technology offices and tech public policy — as well as a trait that’s hard to measure but arguably more important. Bench said: “Brian is someone that can make you smarter every day.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.