Supreme Court’s John Roberts pauses lifting of Title 42 border restrictions

Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily blocked the scheduled ending of pandemic-era border restrictions while the US Supreme Court considers a bid by Republican state officials to keep the rules in place during a legal fight.
Roberts’ administrative order came just hours after the Arizona-led group filed its request. The restrictions had been scheduled to end Wednesday, and Roberts’s order gives the court more time to decide how to handle the case.
Roberts asked President Joe Biden’s administration to respond to the request by Tuesday at 5 p.m. Washington time, signaling the possibility of a quick decision.
A federal appeals court said the states waited too long to intervene in a two-year-old legal fight.
