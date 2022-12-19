The best and worst public schools in Rhode Island

The Rhode Island Department of Education has released its annual report cards for every public school in state, assigning them a rating from one to five stars based on a wide range of performance metrics, including standardized test results, student and teacher absenteeism, and disciplinary outcomes.
There were 14 elementary, middle, high schools that received five-star ratings, down from 22 in 2019, the last year before the pandemic. Barrington is the only the district the state with more than one five-star rating.
Federal law requires states to issue schools ratings each year, although every state has a different formula (and some issue grades or scores instead of stars). Performance or growth on standardized tests (like the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System), typically plays the largest role in determining these kinds of rankings.
Advertisement
You can look up every school in state on RIDE’s website by clicking here. If you prefer spreadsheets, you can click here.
Here are the 14 schools that received five-star ratings.
Barrington
- Primrose Hill School
- Nayatt School
- Hampden Meadows School
- Barrington High School
- Barrington Middle School
- Sowams Elementary School
Coventry
- Washington Oak School
Cumberland
- Community School
East Greenwich
- Archie R. Cole Middle School
Glocester
- Fogarty Memorial School
Lincoln
- Lincoln Central Elementary School
North Kingstown
- Stony Lane Elementary School
Scituate
- Clayville Elementary School
South Kingstown
- Matunuck School
Under the Every Student Succeeds Act, states are required to identify the lowest performing 5 percent of schools at least every three years. States are then expected to come up with a plan for comprehensive support and improvement (CSI). The schools are also eligible for additional federal funds to assist with an intervention.
In Rhode Island’s case, there are currently 38 one-star schools, and 21 of those have been identified for CSI. Here are those schools.
Central Falls
- Central Falls Senior High School
- Dr. Earl F. Calcutt Middle School
Pawtucket
- Samuel Slater Middle School
Providence
- Dr. Jorge Alvarez High School
- Alfred Lima Sr. Elementary School
- Hopkins Middle School
- Central High School
- Nathanael Greene Middle School
- Roger Williams Middle School
- Mount Pleasant High School
- Mary E. Fogarty Elementary School
- Harry Kizirian Elementary School
- Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School
- William B. Cooley, Sr. High School and the Providence Academy of International Studies
- West Broadway Middle School
- 360 High School
Woonsocket
- Woonsocket High School
Charters/Other
- Sheila Skip Nowell Leadership Academy
- Highlander Secondary Charter School
- Urban Collaborative Accelerated Program
- Chariho Alternative Learning Academy
This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.
Advertisement
Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.