RHODE MAP

The best and worst public schools in Rhode Island

By Dan McGowan Globe Columnist,Updated December 19, 2022, 26 minutes ago
Central Falls High School. buildingJonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The Rhode Island Department of Education has released its annual report cards for every public school in state, assigning them a rating from one to five stars based on a wide range of performance metrics, including standardized test results, student and teacher absenteeism, and disciplinary outcomes.

There were 14 elementary, middle, high schools that received five-star ratings, down from 22 in 2019, the last year before the pandemic. Barrington is the only the district the state with more than one five-star rating.

Federal law requires states to issue schools ratings each year, although every state has a different formula (and some issue grades or scores instead of stars). Performance or growth on standardized tests (like the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System), typically plays the largest role in determining these kinds of rankings.   

You can look up every school in state on RIDE’s website by clicking here. If you prefer spreadsheets, you can click here.

Here are the 14 schools that received five-star ratings. 

Barrington

  • Primrose Hill School
  • Nayatt School
  • Hampden Meadows School
  • Barrington High School
  • Barrington Middle School
  • Sowams Elementary School

Coventry

  • Washington Oak School

Cumberland

  • Community School

East Greenwich

  • Archie R. Cole Middle School

Glocester

  • Fogarty Memorial School

Lincoln

  • Lincoln Central Elementary School

North Kingstown

  • Stony Lane Elementary School

Scituate

  • Clayville Elementary School

South Kingstown

  • Matunuck School

Under the Every Student Succeeds Act, states are required to identify the lowest performing 5 percent of schools at least every three years. States are then expected to come up with a plan for comprehensive support and improvement (CSI). The schools are also eligible for additional federal funds to assist with an intervention.

In Rhode Island’s case, there are currently 38 one-star schools, and 21 of those have been identified for CSI. Here are those schools. 

Central Falls

  • Central Falls Senior High School
  • Dr. Earl F. Calcutt Middle School

Pawtucket

  • Samuel Slater Middle School

Providence

  • Dr. Jorge Alvarez High School
  • Alfred Lima Sr. Elementary School
  • Hopkins Middle School
  • Central High School
  • Nathanael Greene Middle School
  • Roger Williams Middle School
  • Mount Pleasant High School
  • Mary E. Fogarty Elementary School
  • Harry Kizirian Elementary School
  • Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School
  • William B. Cooley, Sr. High School and the Providence Academy of International Studies
  • West Broadway Middle School
  • 360 High School

Woonsocket

  • Woonsocket High School

Charters/Other

  • Sheila Skip Nowell Leadership Academy
  • Highlander Secondary Charter School
  • Urban Collaborative Accelerated Program
  • Chariho Alternative Learning Academy

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com.

