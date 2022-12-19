The best and worst public schools in Rhode Island

The Rhode Island Department of Education has released its annual report cards for every public school in state, assigning them a rating from one to five stars based on a wide range of performance metrics, including standardized test results, student and teacher absenteeism, and disciplinary outcomes.

There were 14 elementary, middle, high schools that received five-star ratings, down from 22 in 2019, the last year before the pandemic. Barrington is the only the district the state with more than one five-star rating.

Federal law requires states to issue schools ratings each year, although every state has a different formula (and some issue grades or scores instead of stars). Performance or growth on standardized tests (like the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System), typically plays the largest role in determining these kinds of rankings.