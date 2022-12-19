Braintree police raid illegal weed gummy operation

Multiple people are set to be charged with manufacturing a Class D drug and trafficking in 100 pounds to less than 2,000 pounds of marijuana, Braintree police said in a statement Monday. Police did not identify those involved in the operation.

Braintree police last week raided what they called an illegal THC edible/gummy operation, seizing items worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, officials said.

“THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects,” police said.

The Braintree Police Drug Control Unit acted on a tip and executed a search warrant on Dec. 12 at a business address on Mill Lane, police said. There, they found sheets of THC gummies that were cooling on racks among “thousands of already packaged gummies in various flavors,” the statement said.

The packages each had 10 gummies inside. The street value of all the gummies taken by police is estimated to be well over $100,000, police said.

Police said they also found 17 liter bottles that held varying amounts of THC oil, some of them being full. A liter of THC oil can sell between $2,500 and $3,000 in the legal commercial market, the statement said.

“Without regulation, edibles made illicitly could contain much higher amounts of THC which can increase negative side effects,” the statement said. “Also, unregulated oils and edibles can contain other toxic contaminants, and be dangerous to the health of users.”

The space appeared to have only been used to manufacture and package THC edibles, police said. It had commercial kitchen equipment and commercial packing materials, including a high-end laser printer “presumably to create packages for the edibles,” according to the statement.

The space has been rented out since about 2020, and the town has nothing on file related to business at the property, police said. The property owner is not involved in the illegal operation, according to the statement.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.