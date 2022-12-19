Cohasset man who allegedly dangled two small children out second-story window arrested after standoff with police

Brien Buckley, 35, of Cushing Road, was held on bail and is due to be arraigned in Quincy District Court this morning on charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon to wit a chainsaw; three counts of damage to property; two counts of child endangerment; resisting arrest; driving to endanger; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; disorderly conduct; disturbing the peace; and wanton destruction of a tree.

A Cohasset man who allegedly damaged the local police station with a chainsaw and dangled two children out a window was arrested after a lengthy standoff with police on Sunday, police said.

Cohasset police said that at about 2:30 p.m. police received a “frantic call” from the civilian desk attendant at police headquarters reporting that a man in a pickup truck had driven over the lawn of the police station, hit a tree on the property, then got out of the truck and entered the lobby revving a gas-powered chain saw. The man used the saw to damage the lobby of the station and chop at the security door, trying to gain entry into the restricted area where the attendant was, police said in a statement.

According to police, the man fled the police station and drove away in the truck, and officers tracked him down to his home at 37 Cushing Road in Cohasset. The man began yelling at officers from inside the home and dangled two small children in front of a second story window, police said.

When the man refused to come out of the home, a tactical alert was issued that drew police officers in from surrounding towns, including Hingham, Hull, Scituate, and Norwell. The regional SWAT team and hostage negotiators from the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council (METRO-LEC) were called to the scene, police said.

“After hours-long negotiations, the male became more erratic to the point where SWAT supervisors sought permission to enter the home due to the increasingly clear and present danger to the children,” police said in the statement.

Buckley resisted arrest and had to be brought down by an electronic control weapon, commonly referred to as a Taser, police said.

“The children were quickly scooped up by officers and removed from the home,” police said in the statement. “The children were united with their mother and grandfather on the scene.”

Buckley was taken to the hospital by ambulance under police guard and then taken back Cohasset police headquarters where he was booked on multiple charges, police said.

He is due to be arraigned in Quincy District Court Monday morning.





