Community rallies for small businesses impacted after car slams into landmark Roslindale building

The public support was launched after a car drove through the front façade of the building at the intersection of Corinth Street and Belgrade Avenue around 8:30 a.m., punching a hole into the front of Sebastian’s Barber Shop & Salon, a neighborhood landmark operated by the Ragusa family which also owns the building. No one was inside the building at the time of the crash, officials have said.

A GoFundMe created hours after the crash had raised more than $23,000 Monday morning toward a goal of $30,000 to provide financial help to the small businesses forced to close —at least temporarily — during a high-volume holiday week.

Thousands of dollars have been raised for the operators of 11 businesses shuttered when a car slammed into a landmark Roslindale building on Sunday, causing major structural damage.

Advertisement

The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, officials said. The crash left the car inside the perimeter of the building for hours on Sunday while city officials checked the structural integrity of the building as a whole. The results from the Inspectional Services Department survey was not immediately available Monday morning.

Large sections of the building’s façade had crumbled, revealing the interiors of rooms on its ground and upper floors. The rear end of a wrecked gold Toyota sedan poked out from under the debris. Workers removed the vehicle Sunday night.

The building houses 11 small businesses, including the barbershop, according to Anna VanRemoortel, the executive director of Roslindale Village Main Street. VanRemoortel called the building “an integral part of our small business community” in the neighborhood. The building was built in 1920, according to city assessor records.

The crash has raised anew neighborhood concerns about the traffic pattern in the area. Drivers headed east along Belgrade Avenue must take a sharp right turn to merge onto Corinth Street, where Belgrade Avenue then turns into a one-way street. Corinth Street is a retail strip dense with traffic and pedestrians, yet there is no stop sign or traffic light at the turn, just a yellow sign heeding drivers to go slow. But drivers often disregard the sign, especially when there are few other cars on the road.

Advertisement

Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo on Sunday called for measures to help improve traffic safety in the area.

“This is not even the first accident on this stretch and makes clear the importance of supporting improvements and traffic calming measures that lead to lasting safety for pedestrians and businesses in Boston,” Arroyo said in an e-mail.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Sarah Ryley can be reached at sarah.ryley@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @MissRyley.