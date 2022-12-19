Globe Santa steps in for families facing terminal illness

“My children’s father is on his death bed and only has a few days left,” she wrote. The diagnosis was late-stage colon cancer; in May she stopped work to care for him.

“I sit here with a heavy heart as I write this letter,” a mother of five began her letter to Globe Santa.

Their oldest child is 11; the youngest 1. “This will be the first Christmas without him,” she wrote. “No child deserves to lose a parent,” especially children so young. “I need to be here for my children as they go through this hard time. Thank you for your help and understanding.”

In a postscript, added later, she wrote, “Their dad has passed away.”

There may be no greater source of sadness and confusion for a child, than the loss of a parent. Children respond in different ways, depending on age and circumstances. They take refuge in denial. They cloak their sorrow in anger. They withdraw and isolate themselves from others. They feel fear — of abandonment, of the future. They feel responsible. Many develop anxiety and depression.

“My son lost his father at the start of the pandemic,” a South Shore mother wrote to Globe Santa.

She needed to work to support herself and her son, then 9. But when she returned to work, her son struggled. She realized that what mattered was not childcare, “not who/where I was going to drop my son off with so I could go to work.”

What mattered was her son, “and what he really needed was me.” So she took temporary leave from work, to focus on helping him.

“I knew this decision would make things extremely difficult financially but I knew it was what I needed to do for my son,” she said.

Coping with terminal illness in a parent is especially hard for younger children. They sense something is wrong, but understanding what and why is another matter.

“My son is a friendly, funny and caring little boy. He is a kind friend to all,” the mother of a 3-year-old wrote to Globe Santa.

His father is in renal and heart failure, in dialysis three days a week, four hours each day.

“He needs a kidney transplant and a heart transplant but is not a candidate for either,” she wrote. “His health has been difficult for us all and we have been struggling mentally, emotionally and financially.”

A mother of two girls, 6 and 8, tells Globe Santa about her difficulty balancing the needs of her daughters with those of her husband. “He has been in the hospital 90 percent of the time for the past three years, with terminal illness,” she wrote.

On her limited income, “They do not get extras, and this year it has been hard to even meet their basic needs. Their belongings are all second hand as are their clothing.”

They do not complain, she said. “My children have it tough everyday but still manage to smile and be kind to others,” she said. “They so look forward to Christmas as that is one of the few times a year they get something new. Not just new to them but brand new… We truly appreciate the assistance of this program.”

In his letter to Globe Santa, a terminally ill father shared his hope that a box from Globe Santa would ease the pain and confusion of the youngest of his three sons, who is 12.

“I have been fighting cancer for the last eight years. I have been doing my best to provide my family and kids with all the care and love they need,” he wrote. But “in the last few months, the cancer went to my brain and affected my speech area. I can’t speak fluently anymore and express my life to my family.”

The letter is a request, for Globe Santa to speak for him. “I want you, Globe Santa, to provide my son with a gift because I want to give him this gift, hug him very tight, and see the happiness in his eyes.”

Christopher Tangney can be reached at ctangney22@hotmail.com