Harvard firefighter finds lost Devens dog with drone

A firefighter from the town of Harvard used a drone to locate a lost dog Sunday in Devens after he saw the owner post a “missing” notice online, police said.

Firefighter Robert Curran, a member of the town’s drone team, saw a post from Saturday about a lost male dog in Devens on the community app Nextdoor, the Harvard Police Department said in a statement. Curran called the owner and offered help, and the owner gave him the dog’s last known location.

Curran launched a drone and searched the land from above for about an hour before spotting a small heat signature in an empty field, police said. After zooming in, Curran realized it was the missing dog and told the owners where he was.