Harvard firefighter finds lost Devens dog with drone

A firefighter from the town of Harvard used a drone to locate a lost dog Sunday in Devens after he saw the owner post a “missing” notice online, police said.
Firefighter Robert Curran, a member of the town’s drone team, saw a post from Saturday about a lost male dog in Devens on the community app Nextdoor, the Harvard Police Department said in a statement. Curran called the owner and offered help, and the owner gave him the dog’s last known location.
Curran launched a drone and searched the land from above for about an hour before spotting a small heat signature in an empty field, police said. After zooming in, Curran realized it was the missing dog and told the owners where he was.
The dog’s leash was still on and was wrapped around several tree branches, police said.
“Obviously, the owners were very grateful,” the statement said.
