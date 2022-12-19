Harvard students have some advice for next president Claudine Gay: Use influence to tackle climate crisis, inequities

Jordan Young, president of Harvard’s Generational African-American Students Association, said he was struck by Gay’s commitment to expanding access to higher education. Young, a sophomore from Haverhill, said he looks forward to seeing how Gay implements recommendations from the report outlining the institution’s ties to slavery . He hopes that Gay includes student voices throughout the process.

Students also said in interviews that they hope the incoming president, Claudine Gay, continues the university’s reckoning with its ties to slavery, promotes diversity among faculty members, and fights for better mental health resources for students.

Amid final exams, papers and travels home for the holidays, Harvard students applauded the appointment of the university’s first Black leader and urged her to use her influence to confront societal inequities and the climate crisis.

Advertisement

“I really appreciate that she values making sure that student voices are heard,” Young said. “Generational students are one of the largest minorities on campus, and I feel like with the legacy of slavery [work], our voices are some of the most important now.”

Gay, who was named Harvard’s 30th president Thursday, said during her first public remarks as president-elect that she is committed to a full accounting of the school’s links to slavery. Gay, a political scientist, also sees opportunities to propel Harvard into conversations about sustaining democracy. Other university leaders from Johns Hopkins University, Davidson College, and other schools also have written and spoken about the role universities should play in fostering democracy.

Likewise, Travis Johnson, Harvard’s student body co-president, is encouraged by Gay’s commitment to expanding relationships with historically Black colleges. The report addressing slavery, released in April, recommends building exchange programs for HBCU faculty and students interested in studying at Harvard, and vice versa for Harvard faculty and students wanting to go to an HBCU.

“I’m interested in seeing how she will actually implement those recommendations, as well as how she’ll create programs that directly impact the descendants of slaves,” Johnson said.

Advertisement

Other students said they would like to see more resources allocated to Black student groups and interests. Anya Sesay, co-founder of Black Arts Collective, hopes President-elect Gay will create a multicultural center that serves as a safe space for students of color. This has been something Harvard students have wanted for years, she said.

“This opportunity for people to see themselves and see someone who looks like them in a position of power on this campus is super exciting,” said Sesay, a sophomore studying English, history, and literature. “It just opens up for people this world that they have wanted to see for so long, but maybe did not have the capacity to imagine because that representation was lacking.”

Marc Alain Boucicault, a student at the Harvard Kennedy School who is from Haiti, wrote an email to Gay on Thursday saying how much her appointment meant to Haitian students across Harvard’s schools. He added that he hopes Gay will make Harvard a “more inclusive place.”

“You carry the hopes and dreams of so many with you in this position,” Boucicault wrote in the email, which he shared with the Globe. “May your leadership inspire a positive impact for all of us to stay proud of for years to come.”

Mental health is also an area that needs work, students said. Mental health concerns on college campuses around the country have deepened since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting schools to add resources including virtual counseling tools.

Advertisement

Johnson, a junior at Harvard, said he would like to see Harvard “reimagine and rethink its approach to mental wellness.”

“I’m really hoping that come July, President Gay will prioritize mental well-being resources and having adequate resources in place for students to seek help, not just once a crisis occurs, but actually being able to get help before that,” he said. “That is something that Harvard can do a better job of, and it’s a great opportunity for the university right now.”

Climate change is top of mind for many students, including Ilana Cohen,an organizer with the Divest Harvard campaign, which pressured the university in 2021 to divest its massive endowment of fossil fuel investments. Cohen, a senior, said that she is hopeful a new president will provide a “fresh slate,” a chance for Harvard to become a leader on climate change best practices, course offerings, and research.

“[Winning] a pledge for fossil fuel divestment from the university took years of tireless organizing, and there is continued intransigence on behalf of the Bacow administration [to push for further action,]” Cohen said. “There’s a real opportunity for Harvard to start taking a proactive stance on climate action and climate justice, rather than remaining on the defensive and waiting until public pressure becomes sufficient.”

In particular, Cohen wants Harvard to stop allowing fossil fuel companies to recruit students on campus and end the funding of climate research by fossil fuel companies.

Advertisement

“Gay had this great quote at the announcement of her presidential selection: ‘We don’t exist outside of society but as part of it,’” Cohen said. “And that really rings true to me as a social justice organizer on campus.

“For the university to play a positive role in society, it has to recognize that being part of the world means taking responsibility for the ways that it continues to allow fossil fuel companies to influence public understanding and ultimately policymakers’ understanding of climate solutions,” she added.

Gay said in a news conference Thursday that she relishes hearing differing viewpoints in the coming months on how Harvard should address the climate crisis in its academic work and within its operations.

“I know this has been a vigorous topic of debate, and that there are many faculty and many students with quite diverse viewpoints on how to step into this moment,” Gay said. “I’m looking forward to listening and learning and hearing those views, and having that inform how I can build on the important work that has already happened.”

Correspondent Katie Mogg contributed to this report.