Healey taps Melissa Hoffer of the EPA to serve as state’s first climate chief

According to the Healey administration, Massachusetts is the first state in the nation to create such a position. In this role, Hoffer will be responsible for monitoring the progress on climate work across agencies and for centering the climate crisis in all aspects of the administration’s work.

Governor-elect Maura Healey has named Melissa Hoffer, currently the principal deputy general counsel at the Environmental Protection Agency, as the state’s first ever Cabinet-level climate chief.

“Melissa Hoffer is unstoppable. I’m thrilled to welcome her back to Massachusetts as our first ever Climate Chief,” Healey said in a press release.

Hoffer will step into this role at a time when experts say urgency is of the utmost importance. By the end of this decade, both state law and science dictate that the state must slash emissions to 50 percent below 1990 levels, en route to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Doing so will require rapidly scaling up the pace and scope of the current response to climate change — work that Hoffer will be responsible for overseeing and coordinating.

Prior to her current appointment in the Biden Administration EPA, Hoffer worked under Healey as the chief of the Energy and Environment Bureau at the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office. At the attorney general’s office she led the litigation against ExxonMobil for its deceptive portrayal of the risks climate change posed to Exxon’s business and global financial markets, as well as the impacts of fossil fuels on climate change.

“The climate crisis is one of the biggest challenges we face, but it also presents an unprecedented opportunity for us to build a better, healthier, more equitable future,” Hoffer said in a press release. “Climate change is not just an environmental issue — it’s a public health issue, an energy security issue, an issue inextricably linked with emergency preparedness, land use, agriculture, workforce development, clean tech innovation, transportation, housing, education and more.”

Healey pledged to create the cabinet-level climate chief in the climate plan she released in April, which also included the goals of achieving 100 percent clean electricity supply by 2030 and electrifying public transportation with clean power by 2040. In announcing Hoffer’s appointment, the Healey administration reiterated those goals.

Casey Katims, who worked with Hoffer at the EPA, said she was a natural choice for the role. “Melissa comes from Massachusetts and has a long record of leadership for the people of Massachusetts,” he said.

Katims, who is now the executive director of the US Climate Alliance, a bipartisan collective of governors committed to fighting the climate crisis, said the decision to create the position signaled a high level of ambition by the Healey administration to take on the crisis.

Hoffer’s work as climate chief will have some similarities to what she did in the Biden Administration, according to Gina McCarthy, who stepped down this fall from her position as the first White House national climate advisor. At the EPA, Hoffer used her legal and policy background to track what the agencies were doing and how EPA could use its authorities to get the best available technologies to address climate change.

One example is how Hoffer worked with the US Post Office on a push to electrify more of its fleet, McCarthy said.

The need to work across agencies will be particularly acute now, as the state drives toward its climate goals, McCarthy said.

“It’s important that climate be understood as a whole of government issue,” said McCarthy. “It is not just about what happens at EEA. It’s about what happens in all decision making in every sector, like transportation, and housing.”

Prior to her work at the attorney general’s office, Hoffer worked at the Conservation Law Foundation and was an environmental lawyer at WilmerHale. According to a press release, in her spare time, Hoffer raises a small herd of Nigerian Dwarf dairy goats at her farm in Barre, Mass.

Sabrina Shankman can be reached at sabrina.shankman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shankman.