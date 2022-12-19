‘I got really scared ... but then I ran upstairs’: 8-year-old honored for helping rescue multiple people from Dorchester apartment fire

And he didn’t stop there. After ensuring the safety of his family, he rushed to the doors of his neighbors at 3:30 a.m. to alert them of the fire, too, likely saving their lives.

But Davis’s 8-year-old son, Hasani Little, rose to the occasion. He quickly woke up his younger siblings and ensured they all made it safely out of the building on Lucerne Street, close to Blue Hill Avenue.

After a candle suddenly exploded in Geneva Davis’s Dorchester apartment in the middle of the night on Dec. 2, a vicious fire began consuming her home faster than she could put it out, sending the single mother of five into a panic.

“I got really scared cause the fire was getting closer,” Little told the Globe. “But then I ran upstairs and got the other people.”

Hasani Little, 8, seated left, and his brother Hendrix Little, 7, sit during the event where Hasani received a certificate for his bravery. Their mother, Geneva Davis, tearfully thanked everyone for the outpouring of support they received after the fire. Standing, from left, are: Boston Firefighters Local 718 vice president Leroy Heyward, Jr., Boston Firefighters Local 718 president Sam Dillon, and Boston City Councilor At-Large Erin Murphy. 1-Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Little’s bravery hasn’t gone unnoticed in his community. The young boy was honored at a Monday morning event at P.A. Shaw Elementary School, which he and his younger brother attend, where the local Boston firefighters union presented him a certificate recognizing his heroism.

Classmates watched along with teachers, city councilors, and community members as Sam Dillon, president of labor union Boston Firefighters Local 718, presented Little the award.

“Boston Firefighters [International Association of Fire Fighters] Local 718 hereby takes great pride in recognizing the bravery and heroism of Hasani Little, upon recognizing that his family’s home had suddenly caught fire,” Dillon said. “His actions, at great risk to himself, represent a tremendous level of bravery, courage, and heroism that directly contributed to the safety and survival of others.”

At the event, Little was asked what he wants to be when he grows up.

“A fireman!” he said, triumphantly.

The certificate will be the first item in Davis’s new home, she said.

Public recognition of her son’s bravery was a pleasant reprieve from the stresses of being a single mother rebuilding a life for her children after tragedy, Davis said. Since the fire, Davis has spent thousands of dollars to live in a local Holiday Inn Express, she said, because the fire destroyed birth certificates and other important documentation necessary for accessing emergency housing.

Instead, Davis has turned to the children’s school, American Red Cross, the Mayor’s Office of Housing Stability, and donations from community members on her GoFundMe page to find a new home for her family. She has yet to find a place to live. Davis hopes her situation will motivate housing officials to ensure homes are equipped with proper safety equipment to battle fires.

Davis’s building, for instance, lacked fire extinguishers, she said, making it impossible for her to put out the fire by herself. Her home was destroyed, along with almost everything in it, including meaningful paintings she’d made.

“The most painful part of this fire is that I lost 20 years of art work,” Davis said in an interview with the Globe. “I was just ready to debut my art to the world.”

Geneva Davis tearfully thanked everyone for the outpouring of support the family received after the fire. 2-Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Davis hopes her family’s tragedy will encourage officials to re-evaluate how to support people who become homeless after fires and other tragedies.

“All homelessness victims are not the same,” she said. “The rules can’t be the same for everyone.”

The P.A. Shaw Elementary School community came together to give Davis’s family a care package complete with socks, blankets, stuffed animals, and hygiene kits, Davis said. The school has also provided emergency transportation for Davis’s children to ensure they can still go to school every day. And through Boston Firefighters Local 718 Children’s Fund, Boston firefighters were able to present Davis a check for $1,000 at the Monday event.

Davis said the generosity of the school has been heartwarming and the support of her community eases the pain of her difficult situation.

“I never have received love and support like this in my life from anyone,” Davis said. “I’m grateful that my children can see what good people do.”

