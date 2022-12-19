Joe Kennedy III appointed as special envoy to Northern Ireland

The appointment of Kennedy, 42, was reported over the weekend by several media outlets, including Politico, Bloomberg, and the Washington Post.

“In this capacity, he will focus on advancing economic development and investment opportunities in Northern Ireland to the benefit of all communities as well as strengthening people-to-people ties between the United States and Northern Ireland,” Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said in a statement. “His role builds on the long-standing U.S. commitment to supporting peace, prosperity, and stability in Northern Ireland and the peace dividends of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.”

Former Congressman Joseph Kennedy III has been officially appointed to serve as special envoy for economic affairs for Northern Ireland, the State Department said Monday.

Advertisement

“Joe has dedicated his career to public service, including eight years in the U.S. House of Representatives, [a] tenure as Massachusetts Assistant District Attorney, and service as a Peace Corps Volunteer,” Blinken said Monday. “He will draw from his extensive experience to support economic growth in Northern Ireland and to deepen U.S. engagement with all communities. In parallel, U.S. diplomats in Europe and Washington will continue to engage with political leaders on efforts to restore the Northern Ireland Executive and to resolve differences on the Northern Ireland Protocol.”

Kennedy said Monday he was honored to be selected.

“An incredible honor to be appointed Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs,” Kennedy posted on Twitter. “Look [forward] to working with the Biden Admin to reaffirm US commitment to Northern Ireland and to promote economic prosperity and opportunity for all its people.”

Massachusetts politicians said over the weekend that Kennedy, who served nearly nearly a decade in Congress, was a solid choice for the post.

Alan D. Solomont, a former US ambassador to Spain and Andorra for the Obama administration, said Kennedy has “great insight and wisdom” on the issues and develops meaningful relationships easily — a critical skill in diplomacy.

Advertisement

“His experience in the Congress gives him enormous command of the issues he’ll be dealing with,” Solomont said. “I really can’t think of anybody better suited to this position.”

The selection of Kennedy underscores the importance the United States places on those negotiations, observers said.

“The Kennedy family has been involved with Ireland forever and there’s no better collaborator and partner than Joe Kennedy,” said Philip Johnston, a former chairperson of the Massachusetts Democratic Party. “He’s a perfect choice for this role.”

Before entering politics, Kennedy graduated from Stanford University, and worked in the Dominican Republic with the Peace Corps. He earned his law degree from Harvard Law School, where he studied under now-US Senator Elizabeth Warren when she was a professor. He also worked as an assistant district attorney in Massachusetts before launching his first House campaign in 2012.

Kennedy served as a congressman from 2013 to 2021 and was a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He left office after a failed bid to unseat a fellow Democrat, US Senator Edward J. Markey, in 2020.

Since then, Kennedy has continued to focus on politics, including the launch last year of a political action committee intended to expand grassroots organizing efforts across the country. He is married to Lauren Birchfield Kennedy, founder and CEO of a childcare advocacy group, Neighborhood Villages, and the couple live with their two young children in Newton, according to his website.

Advertisement

The US Ambassador to Ireland, Claire Cronin, praised Kennedy’s selection on Monday.

“I am thrilled about the appointment of my good friend Joe Kennedy III as Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs,” Cronin posted on Twitter. Kennedy “is smart, hardworking, and the perfect person for the job. I look forward to working together again.”

Kennedy replied, “Look forward to our work together, Ambassador!”

James Pindell of the Globe Staff and Globe Correspondent Shannon Larson contributed to this report. Material from prior Globe stories was also used.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.