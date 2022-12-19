A new program aims to close the racial gap in careers in cancer medicine

On Dec. 15, Safran, the chief of hematology and oncology at the Lifespan Cancer Institute, announced the creation of the Future Gen Cancer Scholars program . It’s a program to help train high school students of color for careers in cancer medicine. The Papitto Opportunity Connection provided a $10 million grant for the program.

“There’s a general mistrust of the medical system that we need to address,” Safran told the Globe recently. “One way is drawing in local residents, inspiring them as young as possible.”

For years, Dr. Howard Safran said he knew of the racial gap of both the patients that sought cancer screenings and the providers that cared for them.

Advertisement

Q: How will Future Gen Cancer Scholars work?

Safran: We’re going to start recruiting students at a young age, around their sophomore year in high school, to apply for our summer program. This year, we’ll accept 20 students into the program who will work one-on-one with a oncologist or hematologist during that time. We’ll keep in touch with the students throughout the year and they will return for a second summer to finish out the program. During that second summer, they’ll also have the opportunity to work with mentors that can help them through the college application process, for counseling, and there will be a connection between the Rhode Island First Generation College Students administrator.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Each student will also get paid a stipend of $2,500 per summer and all transportation expenses will be reimbursed.

When the students are working with a hematologist or oncologist, what will they be learning or doing?

The potential of this program is almost limitless. Under the guidance and tutelage of our cancer experts, scholars will learn about oncologic and hematologic diseases and their management through practical, real patient experiences. The students will be with us during the inpatient and outpatient settings. They’ll learn about anatomy through physical examination, CAT scans, and MRIs. We’ll teach them how to evaluate blood samples, they’ll learn how to use a microscope, how to diagnose leukemia and sickle cell anemia.

Advertisement

Students will also be able to spend time in a lab, which was also made possible by Papitto’s grant. The grant is helping fund some enhancements at Lifespan’s Coro building [which will include the addition of new research technologies].

To be clear, when we say you want to train high school students of color for careers in cancer care, what kinds of positions do you hope they strive for in the future?

I hope they all want to become doctors! But we want to attract the next generation of leaders in cancer medicine and care — no matter if that means becoming an oncologist, a leader in public health, a nurse, or researcher in a lab. This program, I hope, will become the platform that will inspire them to see it’s possible.

Will these students receive any form of credit for being part of the program?

We are working on trying to work through this now. Hopefully, colleges or universities might take a look at this program and find that it will be worth some credits.

Who can apply right now?

Students from three communities: Providence, Central Falls, and Pawtucket. Applications are now open. Those who are accepted will be notified in early April 2023. The program will begin next July.

Advertisement

The Boston Globe’s weekly Ocean State Innovators column features a Q&A with Rhode Island innovators who are starting new businesses and nonprofits, conducting groundbreaking research, and reshaping the state’s economy. Send tips and suggestions to reporter Alexa Gagosz at alexa.gagosz@globe.com.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.