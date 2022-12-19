Oklahoma hiker rescued in snowy conditions after becoming lost on N.H.’s Mount Monadnock

A 32-year-old hiker from Oklahoma was rescued from the top of New Hampshire’s Mount Monadnock Saturday amid heavy snow, high winds, and freezing temperatures after he got lost, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game officials.

At around 4:10 p.m., with only a half hour of sunlight left, Krishna Ganne of Norman, Okla. called local police after he strayed off the trail and was surrounded by clouds that obstructed his view, officials said in a statement.

Ganne gave rescuers an idea of his location and three Monadnock State Park rangers and a Fish and Game conservation officer began searching for him, officials said. Rescuers told Ganne to take shelter and remain in place as night fell.