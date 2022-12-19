One man dead, another hospitalized after ammonia leak at Norwood food processing facility

Two men were on the premises working for an outside contractor when the leak began, the Norfolk district attorney’s office said in a statement. One man was stabilized and taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton before being transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital for specialized treatment.

Emergency personnel responded to a 911 call from 140 Morgan Drive shortly after 11 a.m., according to a statement from the Norwood Fire Department . Firefighters from Norwood and Walpole, along with the state hazardous materials team, managed to isolate the leak to the building.

One man died and another was taken to a Boston hospital for specialized treatment after they were exposed to an ammonia leak at a food processing plant in Norwood on Monday morning, officials said.

Advertisement

The other man, who was in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement. The man’s name was not released, pending notification of his next of kin.

The leak was classified as a Tier 2 hazardous materials incident, the DA’s office said.

At 4 p.m., Norwood firefighters said operations were still ongoing and would be “for some time.” An update from the district attorney’s office about an hour later said that there were still “dangerously high concentrations” of ammonia in the building, and it would be “some number of hours” before investigators could enter the immediate area.

“The information that we have is that this is an incredibly dangerous situation for the fire, Haz-Mat and police personnel responding,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said in a statement. “We will be proceeding with this investigation as quickly as safety allows.”

Officials said the investigation is in its “very beginning stages” but foul play is not thought to be involved at this time.

The facility at 140 Morgan Drive is listed as the headquarters of Home Market Foods, a Massachusetts-based provider of fresh and frozen meats and other retail food products, according to the company’s website. The company could not be reached for comment on Monday evening.

Advertisement

Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.