Person stabbed at Medford Vocational Technical High School; school lifts shelter in place

“As it stands now, it looks like we had a fight between two individuals,” Covino said, adding that the victim and the alleged perpetrator are both students.

Medford Police Captain Paul Covino said outside the school that the victim was taken to a hospital with a chest injury that was not considered life-threatening. Covino did not name the person who was taken into custody or say what they will be charged with.

MEDFORD — A male student was stabbed Monday morning during a fight in a restroom at Medford Vocational Technical High School, and another student is in custody, police said.

Advertisement

Other people saw the fight, which caused the school to be placed on lockdown. The vocational school campus includes Medford High School.

“We’re making arrangements to interview the other potential witnesses,” he said. “There’s no imminent threat to anyone else in the school right now.”

The victim went to the nurse’s office after the fight with “what looked like a laceration on his chest,” Covino said.

“One other person is in custody, and we have a small group of other ones that are going to be detained or brought to the police station to be questioned when it’s a legal time to do it,” he said. Parents will have to come to the station as well, Covino said.

A woman outside the school who would only give her first name, Nicole, said she received an email from the school about the fight shortly after 11 a.m.

“Currently in a stay-in-place, students are in their classrooms with teachers, no one is allowed to enter or leave the building at this time,’” Nicole said, reading the text of the message on her phone.

They should have a schedule for the bathrooms, because this is an old building. There’s too many bathrooms and there’s a lot of kids and if they don’t monitor these bathrooms, this is where the trouble is starting and I keep saying it over and over and over again. Maybe now someone will listen, but now here’s another mother that has to deal with something horrific happening to her child. What we’ve been through has been horrible.”

Advertisement

Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn condemned the attack in a statement.

“We are still receiving updates from the police but it’s clear that there was a vicious attack that occurred in a bathroom at the High School that resulted in an apparent stabbing of a student,” Lungo-Koehn said. “The student received minor wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition. As of right now, the school just released the shelter in place order while police continue to investigate but there is no imminent threat to students, faculty or staff. As more details come in, we will provide additional updates to the community. The safety and security of our students is our top priority and we will make sure that they feel supported during this traumatic time.”

While the stabbing was an isolated incident, the mayor continued, “and is no way representative of the values and ideals the school administration strives for, it’s a horrific day for our school community and I’m appalled that this happened. My thoughts are with the families, students and our Mustang community.”

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Advertisement

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.