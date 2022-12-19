R.I.’s independent coastal regulator wanted to hire from within. Then the McKee administration stepped in.

“An ideal candidate, Laura will easily slide right into the needs and requirements of the position without any learning curve,” CRMC Executive Director Jeff Willis wrote in an August memo.

In July, she took over as acting deputy director, and in August, the CRMC offered her the job permanently.

PROVIDENCE — When the state Coastal Resources Management Council needed a new deputy director to help run the small but influential agency that regulates everything from wind power to oysters, the choice seemed obvious to people on the inside: Laura Miguel, a CRMC veteran.

But by then, Governor Dan McKee’s administration had stepped in — halting not just Miguel’s ascension to the second-highest post at the independent state regulatory agency, but also the additional pay she’d been getting for doing that job on an acting basis since early July.

Willis worked behind the scenes to fix Miguel’s pay issue, asking “pointedly” for the state Office of Management and Budget to address it. But he hit a roadblock. It led to McKee’s office.

“You can contact Tony Afonso in the Governor’s office,” an Office of Management and Budget representative told Willis in October.

It wasn’t just the deputy director position and the related pay bump that got held up. The CRMC also faced obstacles over the summer and into the fall as it tried to hire a coastal geologist, a marine infrastructure coordinator, and a coastal policy analyst.

“DOA has put a hold on all CRMC offers,” Willis wrote to Raymond Coia, the chair of the CRMC, on Aug. 22.

Willis’ memo outlined multiple jobs that the agency was struggling to fill, and the consequences for the delays, like not being able to fully and adequately review wind power projects’ effects on the fishing industry.

This story is based on scores of pages of emails and other records obtained under a records request, which build on an earlier report by EcoRI.org. They show that parts of the McKee administration, including his own office, got involved in CRMC hiring decisions that are typically carried out in-house. Some inside the agency worried that the McKee administration was trying to install someone as deputy director who was not of CRMC’s choosing, the records show. Outside the agency, meanwhile, people who have scrutinized the CRMC say the records raise questions about why the McKee administration had held up hires at an agency almost universally described as underfunded and understaffed.

“What political purpose does it serve the people of Rhode Island and the staff at CRMC to delay this critical hire of Laura Miguel, who is experienced and so well-respected?” asked outgoing state Representative Deborah Ruggiero, who led a study commission looking into reorganizing and modernizing the CRMC.

The state Department of Administration, which provides support to other agencies in Rhode Island, said in an email to The Boston Globe Friday that the state had been reviewing the deputy director position “to better understand the process of the executive director appointing the deputy director under the current management structure.” Some internal emails were more specific about which part of state government was involved in this review: the governor’s office itself. Because of a misunderstanding, all CRMC offers were temporarily held up during that review, but that’s now been rectified, spokeswoman Laura Hart said. The job postings for coastal policy analyst and marine infrastructure coordinator were publicly advertised in November.

The review into the deputy director is now complete, Hart said Friday. But its conclusions and outcome are unclear. The state said it decided last week to move forward with allowing Miguel to act as deputy director — which she’d already been doing since July. That doesn’t make her the permanent deputy director, as Willis said the agencyhad offered back in August, and it’s not clear if Miguel, or someone else, will be hired for the position permanently. The Department of Administration said it was up to the CRMC to put in a formal request to hire a permanent deputy director, a routine part of the hiring process that the CRMC had already fulfilled back in August, to hire Miguel, before the Department of Administration shut it down. The CRMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday about what its next steps would be.

Miguel did not respond to a request for comment. Hart said the Department of Administration would work with the CRMC to compensate Miguel for the extra work she had done over the fall.

Laura Dwyer, a spokeswoman for CRMC, said in a written statement Friday: “We are working with DOA to address the matter. We are scheduling interviews on unfilled positions.”

Governor McKee’s office has not responded to requests seeking comment.

The CRMC is, to simplify things, made up of two parts: a politically appointed council and a professional staff.

The council is appointed by the governor and approved by the Senate. These appointees vote on big-picture matters — sometimes to great consternation and much litigation, like in the Champlin’s Marina case. According to people familiar with the agency, it historically has not been involved in hiring decisions for professional positions below the level of executive director.

The agency’s professional staff, on the other hand, is widely respected as above-the-fray public servants, carrying out everything from oyster-farming analyses to enforcement at Ballard’s Beach Resort on Block Island to overseeing dredging of the Providence River. Much of the CRMC’s professional staff work is carried out quietly, reaching the council level when they’re providing technical background on matters like offshore wind power.

The coastal policy analyst position was put in the most recent state budget after Ruggiero’s study commission heard about how understaffed the agency is. A fifth unfilled position Willis raised concerns about not being able to fill in August was also put in the most recent state budget: a hearing officer. That person can hear contested cases when, for example, someone challenges a fine for building a fence that obstructs passage along the shore. Because it’s been unfilled for so long, enforcement can remain in limbo, in some cases making the state’s coastal rules toothless. The hearing officer role, unlike the others, is up to the governor himself to appoint.

The deputy director role wields significant influence at the roughly 30-person agency. Before he retired earlier this year, the former deputy director, Jim Boyd, was deeply involved in wind power discussions, which are at the nexus of the state’s efforts to combat climate change and to create good-paying jobs, many of them union jobs.

The hold on hiring a deputy director, according to people who watch the CRMC closely, is unusual for an agency where decisions like this for apolitical staff roles are generally made in-house. Willis himself is a longtime CRMC veteran who rose through the ranks of the agency. Miguel has been there for more than 30 years, helping enforce the state’s coastal policies.

The holdup of her permanent rise to deputy director led to consternation within the agency. One CRMC employee even went to a union official in a plea for help, warning that an outsider could be installed instead of Miguel.

“What message are we sending if we can sit back and watch a fellow union worker rise through the ranks to an associate director position only to see some politician put in their crony?” senior environmental scientist Peter O’Rourke wrote in a note he drafted to send to the president of Council 94, the records show.

Meanwhile the environmental group Save The Bay also raised alarms after reviewing some of the documents obtained by The Boston Globe, questioning the state’s decision to freeze hiring earlier this year.

“Based on the records secured by the Boston Globe, it appears that the Governor’s office has been blocking the hiring of critical CRMC positions at a time when the agency, already understaffed, is facing an unprecedented workload due to growth in both the offshore wind and aquaculture industries, as well as matters relating to public access and climate change,” Jonathan Stone, the group’s executive director, said in an email. “These delays have unnecessarily undercut CRMC’s ability to perform its most basic functions.

Stone added: “Typically, hiring freezes are reserved for budget crises. However, we know that these vacancies are already accounted for in the state budget, so the motivation behind these obstacles is unclear. This kind of obstruction prevents the professional staff of CRMC from fulfilling its mission to protect coastal resources, while also hindering its ability to respond to growth in coastal industries.”





Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com.