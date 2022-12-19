Roxbury man charged with assault and battery after alleged domestic violence incident

Fortes was ordered held in lieu of $500 bail and told to stay away from the scene of the incident, to have no contact with the victims, and to submit to GPS monitoring, prosecutors said.

Desmond Fortes, 37, was charged with assault and battery on a family or household member, resisting arrest, and three counts of assault and battery, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement .

A Roxbury man was arraigned Monday on multiple assault charges following an alleged domestic violence incident late Friday night, officials said.

He was also ordered to remain alcohol- and drug-free and to attend two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings a week, prosecutors said.

A probable cause hearing for Fortes is scheduled for March 1.

“It’s frightening for anyone to be attacked in such a manner, and particularly tragic when children are attacked and are forced to protect their parent or their siblings,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the statement.

Fortes’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Monday afternoon.

Police went to a Maywood Street address at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, when multiple residents said a man was attacking a woman and children inside one of the units, prosecutors said.

“When police entered they saw Fortes, who appeared to be extremely intoxicated, being held down by a woman and a teenage boy,” the statement said. “The woman and the boy told police that Fortes had attacked them after complaining about some rooms being ‘messy.’”

The pair told officers that Fortes also attacked two other teenage boys inside the unit, prosecutors said.

Fortes allegedly laid on the ground and put his hands under his stomach while officers were attempting to handcuff him, prosecutors said. After he was handcuffed, he allegedly refused to stand and had to be carried to the cruiser and put his feet out to prevent the cruiser’s door from being closed, the statement said.

The woman had a bruise on her forehead and the teens sustained minor cuts and bruises, prosecutors said. All four were taken to Boston Medical Center for evaluation.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.