Son of businessman accused of bribing former Harvard fencing coach testifies he was “definitely qualified” for the team

Edward Zhao, 23, who followed in his brother’s footsteps as a Harvard fencing recruit three years later, testified he worked just as hard to get accepted to the Ivy League school, had slightly better grades than his brother and “wanted to make my parents proud.”

“I thought my fencing results spoke for themselves,” 27-year-old Eric Zhao told jurors in US District Court in Boston, adding that he believed his academic record was better than that of any other recruits when he was accepted in 2014. “I was definitely qualified to be a fencer on their team.”

A Maryland businessman’s two sons testified Monday at his federal bribery trial that they were among the nation’s top-ranked fencers in high school, with impressive academic records, and were not surprised when they received early admission to Harvard University as fencing recruits.

The Zhao brothers, who fenced all four years at Harvard and graduated with grade point averages of 3.84and 3.92, testified they didn’t know that their father, Jie “Jack” Zhao, made payments to then Harvard fencing coach Peter Brand and purchased his Needham home until The Boston Globe raised questions about it several years ago.

They were the last witnesses to testify as the defense rested its case Monday after 10 days of testimony in the trial of Brand, 69, of Cambridge, and Zhao, 63, a telecommunications executive. They each face one count of bribery and one count of conspiracy to commit bribery and honest services wire fraud — essentially an allegation that Harvard was defrauded and deprived of Brand’s honest services.

A 2019 Globe article exposing Zhao’s purchase of Brand’s home in 2016 at the same time his younger son was being recruited by the coach triggered the federal investigation that led to their indictments two years ago. Brand was fired from Harvard in 2019 for violating its conflict of interest policy.

Zhao purchased Brand’s home for $989,500, which was more than $440,000 above its assessed value. Seventeen months later, he sold it for a $324,500 loss, according to property records. Last week, Zhao’s wife, Ping Hu, testified Zhao bought the property without an appraisal or inspection. She said he planned to rent it, but decided to sell it after a realtor said it would be very costly to repair.

Zhao and Brand were indicted on the heels of the Varsity Blues bribery scandal that led to the convictions of more than 50 parents, coaches, and administrators and cast a spotlight on the corrupt influence of wealth on college admissions decisions nationwide.

In many of those cases, parents admitted they paid bribes to get their children admitted to elite schools as athletes for sports they didn’t even play. In Zhao’s case, prosecutors told jurors during opening statements that his sons were talented fencers, but claimed he paid bribes to gain an edge since tens of thousands of applicants compete for about 2,000 admission slots at Harvard.

Prosecutors allege Zhao made payments totaling $1.5 million to Brand — and bought his home for nearly twice its value — in exchange for his promise to get Zhao’s sons admitted to Harvard as fencing recruits. They allege some of the money was funneled through charities, while $500,000 was used to pay off Brand’s outstanding debts — including mortgage payments, utility bills, his son’s tuition, a new car loan, and $200,000 toward a down payment and renovation of a condo in Cambridge.

But defense lawyers told jurors that Zhao’s sons were admitted to Harvard on their own merit and the payments were loans, which Brand repaid after receiving an inheritance last year upon his mother’s death. Brand’s wife and Zhao’s wife both testified the men were close friends and there was no written agreement related to the loans. Several defense witnesses testified Zhao was a generous man, who often loaned substantial sums of money to coaches.

On Monday, Zhao’s sons described themselves as “nerdy” kids and said their parents signed them up for tennis and fencing when they were around 8 or 9 years old because they wanted them to be well-rounded athletes and students. They said their father became an avid fencing fan, ferried them to practices, never missed a competition, and built a fencing facility in the basement of their home for them to train.

“My dad really loved the sport, sometimes I felt like he loved it even more than I did,” Edward Zhao said with a chuckle. However, he said his father never pressured him to win and was always supportive and encouraging.

The brothers said they trained for long hours and competed in national and international tournaments throughout middle school and high school, serving on teams that represented the United States. Jurors were shown photographs of them standing on podiums alongside other competitors wearing medals and hoisting the American flag.

The Zhaos, both graduates of St. Albans School in Washington, D.C., said they applied to Harvard because it was their top choice. At Harvard, Eric Zhao was voted by his teammates to serve as captain of the fencing team for his junior and senior years. He graduated in 2018.

Edward Zhao, who graduated last year, said he remained grateful to Brand for recruiting him. But, he said he was most grateful to his father for helping him develop as a fencer and teaching him the value of hard work.

“He’s my hero,” he said.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.