South Hadley man charged with murder in his father’s killing

A South Hadley man was arraigned Monday in Eastern Hampshire District Court on murder and attempted arson charges stemming from the death of his 70-year-old father in their home in September, officials said.

Craig R. Weise, 35, is charged with the murder of David Weise Sr., as well as attempted arson of a dwelling, according to a statement from the Northwestern district attorney’s office. He was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Jan 20.

Prosecutors allege that Weise killed his father on Sept. 9 and then attempted to set fire to their house at 37 Lawn St. in South Hadley. About 4 p.m. that day, local police were summoned to the home, where they found his father’s body as well as evidence of burning inside the house, according to the statement.