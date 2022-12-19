South Hadley man charged with murder in his father’s killing

A South Hadley man was arraigned Monday in Eastern Hampshire District Court on murder and attempted arson charges stemming from the death of his 70-year-old father in their home in September, officials said.
Craig R. Weise, 35, is charged with the murder of David Weise Sr., as well as attempted arson of a dwelling, according to a statement from the Northwestern district attorney’s office. He was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Jan 20.
Prosecutors allege that Weise killed his father on Sept. 9 and then attempted to set fire to their house at 37 Lawn St. in South Hadley. About 4 p.m. that day, local police were summoned to the home, where they found his father’s body as well as evidence of burning inside the house, according to the statement.
Investigators ruled David Weise’s death a homicide on Sept. 13.
Weise was represented in court by Chicopee defense attorney Donald W. Frank, who declined to comment on the case when reached by phone Monday. Weise is expected to be provided new counsel for his next appearance in court.
Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.