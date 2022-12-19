Supreme Judicial Court rejects call to legalize physician-assisted suicide in Massachusetts

“Given our long-standing opposition to suicide in all its forms, and the absence of modern precedent supporting an affirmative right to medical intervention that causes death, we cannot conclude that physician-assisted suicide ranks among those fundamental rights protected by the Massachusetts Declaration of Rights,’’ Justice Frank M. Gaziano wrote.

In a long-awaited decision, the court concluded that a physician who provides life-ending medication to a patient can be prosecuted for involuntary manslaughter, despite having a goal of helping terminally ill patients end their lives under peaceful conditions.

Physician-assisted suicide is a crime under the state’s Declaration of Rights, but there is a need for lawmakers and the public to decide whether that should change, the Supreme Judicial Court ruled Monday.

At another point in the extensive ruling, Gaziano struck a sympathetic note for both patient and doctor confronting chronic pain and a medical condition that will invariably end with the patient’s death.

“Our decision today does not diminish the critical nature of these interests, but rather recognizes the limits of our Constitution, and the proper role of the judiciary in a functioning democracy. The desirability and practicality of physician-assisted suicide raises not only weighty philosophical questions about the nature of life and death, but also difficult technical questions about the regulation of the medical field,” he wrote.

“These questions are best left to the democratic process, where their resolution can be informed by robust public debate and thoughtful research by experts in the field,” he wrote.

The ruling was sought by Roger M. Kligler, a medical doctor from Falmouth who has Stage 4 prostate cancer but whose illness is now in remission. Kligler has expressed the desire to choose - with the help of a physician - under what circumstances, he will decide to end his life.

Joining Kligler is Dr. Alan Steinbach - who is not treating Kligler - but has expressed a willingness to help end the suffering of his patients, provided he would not be criminally prosecuted for his actions, the SJC said.

In its decision, the SJC noted that a ballot initiative to allow physician-assisted suicide was rejected by voters in 2012 and that numerous bills have been filed in the Legislature in support of the issue but none have been put to a vote. However, lawmakers did enact a measure explicitly barring health care providers from even discussing the issue with their patient.

