Suspect charged with rape in 28-year-old Attleboro cold case

Prosecutors said that Mendez, along with two other men, accosted a woman walking near the Pleasant Street Bridge in Attleboro on June 9, 1994. The men allegedly forced the victim into a nearby building, where the two men allegedly held her down as Mendez violently raped her.

Eduardo Mendez, 48, was identified thanks to DNA analysis of a rape kit from 1994, according to a statement from the Bristol district attorney’s office. After a two-year search, he was arrested last month in New York City.

A man was arraigned in Fall River Superior Court Monday on charges that he violently raped a woman in Attleboro nearly three decades ago, officials said. He was ordered held without bail.

The assailants fled the scene, and the victim immediately reported the assault to the police, officials said. However, authorities were unable to identify a suspect at the time.

The victim’s rape kit, collected at a local hospital shortly after the assault, was re-tested as part of a nationwide effort to examine decades-old evidence from sexual assault cases and other unsolved violent crimes, the statement said.

Prosecutors said that the resulting DNA analysis yielded a match to Mendez, who had been convicted of a stabbing in New York later in the 1990s. Investigators determined that his appearance matched the description given by the victim — including “gold on his teeth” — and that he had lived just a few houses away from the Pleasant Street Bridge area where the crime was committed.

After Mendez was identified, authorities obtained an arrest warrant for him in September 2020, the statement said. He was finally apprehended last month in Brooklyn, New York.

“I am very pleased that the defendant was held without bail as both a danger to the community and a flight risk,” District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn said in the statement. “I am very happy for the victim that this 28-year-old cold case has been charged.”

Quinn said the cold case was solved thanks to a private grant program, which has helped expedite tests on the state’s backlog of rape kits. Earlier this month, he said that analysis of other untested rape kits would be completed “within the next month or two.”

